Who is Kevin Costner's new fling? All about the 46-year-old filmmaker and billionaire's ex-wife

Kevin Costner, 70, is reportedly casually dating filmmaker and actress, Kelly Noonan Gores, 46. The two have a 24 year age gap, reportedly met through mutual friends. Kelly is best known for her 2017 documentary Heal, which stars the alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra and dives into the scientific and spiritual underbelly of our health and abilities to heal. Both Kevin and Kelly recently went through divorces, which may add to their relationship. And, while the age gap may shock some, this isn't Kelly's first time dating an older man. Her ex-husband, Alec Gores, is 72-years-old.

Kelly met Alec, a billionaire businessman in the tech industry, through a mutual friend at Alec's annual "3rd of July" party in Malibu in 2010. Little did she know that he was worth a cool $2.1 billion. Kelly and Alec married six years later on the same beach in Malibu, with guests like Tobey Maguire and Sylvester Stallone, per Vogue.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, Riley Grace, in 2019. But, their relationship wasn't happy ever after. The two divorced in 2024 in what Kelly called the "hardest year" of her life on a January episode of her Heal with Kelly podcast. She continued: "It was excruciating. Even though I initiated the conversation, neither of us wanted this, and it was extremely heartbreaking."

After Kelly and Alec separated, she moved into a house in the Pacific Palisades that tragically burned down. At the time, Kelly posted a video of the harrowing fires to Instagram, writing: "This video shows our house is gone…We are one of thousands who lost everything. I'm so sad for our beautiful community of the Palisades."

Just like Kelly, Kevin divorced last year. The Dances With Wolves actor finalized his divorce with Christine Baumgartner in February 2024 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple met on the golf course while Kevin was practicing for his film Tin Cup, in which he was cast as a burnt out professional golfer. At the time of their meeting, Kevin was still married to his first wife, Cindy Silva. But, by 1998, the two were officially together.

Their divorce was nothing short of contentious, with legal back and forths lasting for almost a year. In July 2023, Christine was ordered by a judge to move out of the $145 million compound she shared with Kevin. But, after months of legal arguments, the divorce was officially finalized.

The Yellowstone star, who has seven children, shares three with Christine – Caden Wyatt, 18, Hayes Logan, 16, and Grace Avery, 15. Kevin loves being a father, sharing with PEOPLE in November 2022: "You've got to get down on the ground and play with them. And you teach them to be independent — and the sad part about that is they become that."

Kevin and Christine seem to be on good terms these days as they navigate co-parenting their three children. This May, the two were spotted at Cayden's high school graduation in Santa Barbara, California.