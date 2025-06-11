Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White confuses fans with rare photo of 'handsome' son

Vanna White was in a celebratory mood on Tuesday when she marked her son, Nikko's, 31st birthday.

The Wheel of Fortune star, 68, posted a rare photo of her eldest child, who looked dapper in a blue suit and white shirt while sitting on a brown leather chair.

Birthday boy

"Happy 31st birthday to my wonderfully kind, hard working and loving son. You will always be my baby boy, no matter how old you are! I love you Nikko!" the proud mom captioned the photo.

Vanna's followers were quick to send happy birthday wishes to Nikko, and many appeared to be fans of his appearance, labelling him "very handsome".

"Your son is handsome Mrs Vanna," one replied. A second said: "Happy birthday very handsome." A third added: " Vanna he is so handsome and kind. Good job Mom. Blessings."

There were some of Vanna's fans, though, who appeared confused and couldn't believe Nikko is already 31.

One commented: "Happy Birthday @nikkoshow! 31!!! Where did the time go? I hope you have a great day!" Another said: "Vanna, you can't possibly have a 31 year old child?"

© GC Images Fans couldn't believe Vanna has a 31-year-old son

The TV personality shares Nikko, as well as daughter Gigi, 28, with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro, to whom she was married from 1990 to 2002.

After her divorce from George, Vanna was engaged to businessman Michael Kaye from 2002 to 2004, and since 2012, she has been in a relationship with contractor John Donaldson.

Nikko was born on June 10, 1994, two years after Vanna lost her first child to a miscarriage. He briefly attended the University of Arizona before transferring to Oregon State University, from which he graduated.

© Instagram Nikko runs a real estate company

Today he runs a real estate company, The Agency, which is based in Los Angeles, and on his website, it reads: "Enamored by the diverse architectural styles, historical significance, and individual property stories within the L.A. area, Nikko finds the unique qualities of each home are what make it interesting and special."

It also states that one of his most significant passions is cooking, "a love he inherited from his father," and he also enjoys gardening and hosting poetry nights.

His love of cooking was evident in a video Vanna shared in December, which featured Nikko teaching viewers how to make their family's "Uncle Roy's Chicken".

© Intagram Vanna and Nikko have a close relationship

Vanna explained that while she is not a good cook, "fortunately," her son is. Nikko proceeded to sort and prep all the ingredients, resulting in a gingery chicken cooked in white wine under a bed of roasted onions.

"In celebration of Fabulous Food Week, Nikko and I are whipping up Uncle Roy’s Chicken. YUM!" Vanna wrote in her caption.

Again, Vanna's followers were in awe of Nikko's good looks, with one commenting: "Is son on the menu too? I mean, great video!!" Another added: "This is so great!! I'm going to try this!! Vanna, your son is adorable and handsome!!!"