TJ Holmes reveals exciting plans to expand family with Amy Robach

hey may share five children between them but TJ Holmes and Amy Robach teased plans of expanding their family on their latest episode of their podcast. "It’s not even a matter of watching you and your girls, you watching me with mine," TJ said on their “Amy & T.J.” podcast. "It’s just really a matter of when you are with [someone] you can’t help but want to create your own unit. And yes, those units sometimes come from other pieces and places coming together, but you can have them," he said, hinting at adoption plans. Amy, on the other hand, seemed a little less serious about family expansion. "The response is the one you all just heard," he said. "She laughs at me. She’s laughing at me."

© Getty Images Amy and TJ discussed family plans on the latest edition of their podcast

"I need to write in to my own damn column to get some advice about what to do when the person you’re with, who is maybe at an advanced baby-making age, laughs every time you bring up the possibility of kids," he added. Amy explained that she was "out of the baby making business" due to cancer diagnosis in 2013."Listen that was devastating to hear," she explained. "I can laugh now because that ship has sailed so long ago. So that’s why I do chuckle, because yes, that was a painful thing to hear at 40. But I have come to peace with it and am very happy to have had two children," she said.

"I’m saying this genuinely, my girls have now gone off, but to have Sabine [Holmes’ 12-year-old daughter] around is joy. I absolutely, totally appreciate and actually really look forward to and love having that childlike, that sweetness around. It’s awesome," Amy added hinting at the joy of having children around. She added that there is always a “natural desire” for that “unit” when with your respective partner.

© Instagram Amy Robach and daughters Ava and Annalise

Amy's daughters, who she shares with ex husband Tim McIntosh are now in their twenties. Ava is 22 and Annalise, just shy of 20 at 19. TJ on the other hand has daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with his first wife, Amy Ferson, and daughter Sabine, 12 with his second wife, Marilee Fiebig.

© Instagram TJ and Amy share 5 children between them

Fans are hoping that Amy and T.J. will get married at some point in the near future. The couple have been pictured wearing rings on their ring fingers over the past few months, and while this has sparked rumors, Amy has since explained the meaning behind the rings, explaining that they are in fact oura rings.

Talking to People, she explained that the rings were a "promise" and said: "The truth is, my mom even asked me, because we wear our oura rings, she thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her. And we're wearing our rings on the other finger. I was like, 'Mom, I would definitely tell you if that were the case.'"