Amy Robach soaks up the sun in hot pink bikini on getaway with T.J. Holmes and her daughters

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made the best of a quick getaway to Montauk over the weekend with the former's two daughters Ava and Annalise in tow.

Amy, 52, and T.J., 47, got in some well-earned beach and barbecue time at their waterside home, joined by some of their daughter's friends, while also picking up some steps on a couples' trek.

© Instagram Amy showcased her toned physique in a new set of photos from her Montauk getaway

The former shared several photos from the trip on her Instagram page, leading off with a snap of herself with a glass of wine and a hot pink bikini on the deck of their home with a beach towel covering up the rest of her.

"A little fun, a little hike, a little work…. A lot of love," she captioned her post, with fans responding to the photos with a slew of heart and flame emojis.

Others left comments like: "Beautiful! I was in Montauk last week.Great place!" and: "Looks like an amazing time. Glad to see you both enjoying life and making amazing memories," plus: "This is what life is all about."

Amy's toned physique came through in the photos as well, with the former ABC News anchor famously being dedicated to her running, a habit she got her boyfriend into as well before they started dating, is often in the gym, and is notably particular about her diet as well.

She has previously also spoken about her relationship with alcohol when it comes to her fitness journey, expanding on it during a prior episode of her podcast Amy & T.J. in relation to embracing Dry January.

© Instagram Her boyfriend T.J. Holmes was along for the ride as well

"I knew this past year was an anomaly," she said, looking back on a 2023 that involved finally going public with her relationship with T.J. and returning with their podcast after a year out of the spotlight.

"It was not a year that hopefully will ever be repeated, but it's been weighing heavily on me. Not just about the amount of alcohol that I consumed but also what I know about alcohol and cancer – and specifically breast cancer," she continued, noting how she still drinks despite the risk of a recurrence in her breast cancer.

© Instagram Joining the couple were Amy's daughters and some friends

She revealed that her doctor had advised her reduce her alcohol consumption. "I will say this because I'm someone who lives with recurrences," Amy continued. "All breast cancer survivors do."

"There's no scientific proof as of yet, but most doctors believe because it raises your estrogen levels, especially if you have a hormone-positive cancer like I did, it would make sense that it would raise your chance for reassurance."

© Instagram The pair have been dating since 2022, with their relationship going public while in the midst of their divorces

She encouraged listeners to be cautious, however, adding: "I know that that's such an important part of my life. I have changed my diet. I have changed my exercise. I have focused on sleep. But alcohol has been something that I haven't fully committed to reducing — and in fact, as I pointed out last year, I increased," saying she'd always "drink to enhance joy."