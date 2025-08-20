The Morning Show season 4 is back – here's why it looks utterly irresistible

Ring the alarm! The Morning Show season four is back, and by the looks of the new trailer, it looks like it's going to be utterly irresistible.

The first of the ten episodes will make its global debut on Wednesday 17 September on Apple TV+. Weekly episodes will then follow every Wednesday until 19 November.

Before you watch the trailer, here's what HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon really are the ultimate TV duo.

"Both Hollywood actresses deliver powerhouse performances in this addictive drama. Bring on season four!"

So, what can viewers expect of season four?

According to the Apple TV+ logline: "Season four opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three.

"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America.

"In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups – who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"

© Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are set to reprise their roles

Why it looks utterly irresistible

With Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at the helm, you know the show will always deliver in star power. However, by the looks of the trailer, there's something particularly explosive about the sneak peek of this fourth instalment.

The Morning Show has never shied away from the gritty realities of the media industry – especially when it comes to "having it first and having it right".

© Apple TV+ Greta Lee plays Stella Bak in The Morning Show

In the trailer, we see Marion Cotillard say: "A nice idea, but it's not sexy." That one line alone hints at this season's sharp critique of the blurred line between journalism and entertainment, and the compromises made in the race for ratings.

Add in a mix of new rivalries, fractured alliances and the promise of scandal behind the camera, and it feels like we're in for the most cutthroat season yet. Let the drama begin!