All the stars joining season 4 of The Morning Show

The Morning Show is one of Apple TV+'s crown jewels. I'm a huge fan of the campy newsroom drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The show follows the anchors and producers of a popular morning show which airs on the fictional network, UBA. Covering everything from sexual misconduct to the pandemic to January 6, The Morning Show is never short of intense drama. And the cast is star studded. The fourth season is set to premiere on September 17 with new cast members to fuel the dramatic storylines.

While Jennifer and Reese lead the show as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, there are several stars joining season four as tensions rise.

As the show's official synopsis reads: "Almost two years after the events of season three, with the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deep fakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"

Here are all the stars joining The Morning Show season four

1/ 5 © Apple TV+ Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont The Oscar winning actress is joining the cast as Celine Dumont, a UBA board member who becomes the board president after the merger with their rival network, NBN. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Charlotte Stoudt – the showrunner of The Morning Show – said Marion was a "super fan" of the series before joining the cast.

2/ 5 © Apple TV+ Aaron Pierre as Miles Allam Aaron was most recently the voice of Mufasa in the animated film, Mufasa: The Lion King. He joins The Morning Show as Celine Dumont's "charisma bomb" of a husband, Miles Allam. While Celine is focused on her new job, Miles encourages her to be the rebel he fell in love with.

3/ 5 © Apple TV+ Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy Another Lion King alum, Jeremy Irons starred as Scar in the original film. Since then, he had a small role in the 2024 horror film, The Beekeeper. Jeremy stars as Alex Levy's dad Martin in the upcoming season. Charlotte explained: "[Alex's story] led us to this idea of this overbearing father, this just extraordinary, charismatic, dynamic, brilliant man who kind of raised this daughter on his own and basically wanted to make a copy of himself in her."

4/ 5 © Apple TV+ William Jackson Harper as Ben Rusch The Good Place's William Jackson Harper is set to appear in season four of The Morning Show. We may know and love him as Chidi Anagonye, but William will star as Ben Rusch, a sports reporter from NBN who is thrown into the mess at UBA.