Chris Martin's son Moses follows in his dad's footsteps with unexpected post

Moses Martin proved that he inherited his father's musical genes with an understated social media post that featured snapshots of his time on the road.

The 19-year-old, whose band Dancer has been touring for months and even opened for Australian duo Royel Otis, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from his road trip, including both artsy and action shots for his fans to see.

The first photo featured his band standing against a brick wall in a black-and-white shot, with another showing a stunning sunset and horses in the foreground. He also posted a selfie while wearing two sets of sunglasses, and another black-and-white snap of him singing onstage.

"Music music music music," he captioned the post, which earned a love heart emoji reaction from his mother, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Making music magic

© Instagram Moses shared a series of photos from their time on the road

Moses is Gwyneth's only son, whom she shares with her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The former couple also share their 21-year-old daughter, Apple.

The talented teen is currently studying at Brown University in Rhode Island and has been focusing on his music career in recent months.

Over the summer, Dancer performed at notable venues like Thalia Hall in Chicago, and both Mercury Lounge and Irving Plaza in New York.

© Instagram The 19-year-old's band opened for Australian duo Royel Otis

Gwyneth raved about her son's incredible musical talent in a touching Instagram tribute for his 19th birthday in April, alongside photos of the rocker on FaceTime with his mom.

"Happy birthday @mosesmartin," she began. "Honestly, you are a dream come true. You are deeply kind and brilliant. You have an incredible intellect and you are so gifted, so talented."

"I listen to your music on repeat and miss you so much at college. And today more than ever. I love you, my boy. Mama," she concluded.

Empty nester

© Instagram Both Apple and Moses have moved out of home

The Goop founder has been candid about becoming an empty nester, with Moses at Brown and Apple studying at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. "It's very different. I have waves of grief and sadness," she said in an Instagram Q&A.

"I am kind of getting back in touch with this part of myself that I haven't felt like since I was in my 20s before I had kids. Like, a little more space and imagination, maybe. A little more inner space for what I might want to do that day, stuff like that."

"So, it's evolving. It's interesting," she added.

Kiss-cam mishap

© Instagram Moses is following in his father's footsteps

Moses has an incredible musical mentor in his dad, Chris, who recently made headlines when he accidentally exposed an affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot.

During a Coldplay concert in Boston on July 16, the band turned the kiss-cam on the crowd until they reached Andy and Kristin, who were embracing in a corporate box.

"Oh, look at these two. All right, c'mon. You're okay," Chris said from the stage.

© Instagram Chris fronts the Grammy-winning band Coldplay

"Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," he added, after the pair ducked out of the camera's view.

"I hope we didn't do something bad," the father of two quipped.

A video of the moment went incredibly viral, leading to the resignation of both Andy and Kristin and a tongue-in-cheek ad from the company starring Chris' ex-wife, Gwyneth.

To learn more about Gwyneth and Chris' two kids, watch below...