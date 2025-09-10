Samantha Cameron makes 'hard decision' to close Princess Kate's beloved fashion label - relive the best royal looks

Samantha Cameron, the wife of former Prime Minister David Cameron, has been forced to close her fashion label after eight years. Lady Cameron, 54, who first launched her firm Cefinn in 2017, confirmed that the upcoming winter collection launching later this month will be its last with shops on the King’s Road and Elizabeth Street in London also set to close its doors.

The Cefinn website will remain open for trading "over the coming months" to sell the remaining autumn and final winter ranges. Lady Cameron said it has been a "has been a very hard decision" to close the firm, but admitted it had become "increasingly difficult" to put the company on the path to profitability as costs mount.

It comes as retail firms have struggled in recent months amid soaring wage bills after the Labour Government hiked national insurance contributions and the minimum wage from April, as well as rising business rates.

In a post on Instagram, she said: "Dearest followers, I would like to let you know that after eight amazing years of entrepreneurial highs and lows I will not be presenting a spring/summer 2026 collection in the new year. As a result of this, I have begun the process of winding down the future operations at my fashion brand Cefinn."

When first opening the firm eight years ago, Samantha, who married her politician husband in 1996, aimed at the "practical, modern women who enjoy clothes and whose love of fashion doesn’t detract from their dignity and intelligence", according to its website at the time.

The name of the label is thought to be derived from the first and last letters of the Cameron name, with the initials of the couple's four children in between. Lady Cameron said the move to shut the label "was not a decision I have taken lightly, especially as we have recently seen strong trading figures".

"But, as a small company navigating the turbulence in the fashion wholesale sector, ongoing cost pressures and international trading restrictions, I have found it increasingly difficult to be certain that Cefinn can achieve the level of growth needed to reach a stable and profitable position," she said. "I hope the Cefinn brand continues to live in the wardrobes of Cefinn fans for many seasons to come," she added.

Royal stamp of approval

Despite the company closing its doors, the fashion label certainly had the royal stamp of approval, with the Princess of Wales, 43, having worn Samantha's label on official engagements on more than one occasion. One stand-out moment was when the future Queen wore the beautiful Cefinn "Petra Silk Maxi Shirt Dress", which was created in an elegant mint green "leopard pansy" print. Kate wore the gown on a visit to Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton on June 15, 2023.

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, 70, is also a big fan of the brand, and, like her royal daughter, has been pictured out wearing Samantha's label. One notable moment saw the former business owner wearing a fabulously floral gown from Samantha's collection at Wimbledon last year. The ensemble in question was the "Irina maxidress" with a tropical print, which she paired with a white blazer and yellow sunglasses.

Changing the face of Downing Street fashion

According to HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Lara Sutcliffe, Samantha, who throughout her time at Downing Street was referred to as "Sam Cam" by the British media, redefined the face of fashion at number 10.

"The mother-of-four stepped out in a variety of incredible labels when her husband was in power. From Roksanda to Alessandra Rich, the stylish beauty always looked spot on, which meant she was a prolific figure in the style pages of all the biggest fashion magazines at the time, giving her serious fashion kudos," Laura said.

