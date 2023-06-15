Princess Kate turns heads in loud leopard print dress and killer heels

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Nuneaton on Thursday, meeting with health visitors who have been taking part in the trial to evaluate the use of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) in the UK.

Dressing for the summer sunshine, Princess Kate, 41, rocked one of her boldest outfits to date as she slipped into a green and white 'Petra' dress from Cefinn cut from lustrous leopard-print silk. The royal's turquoise ensemble comprised of a tie-fastening waist for a cinched silhouette, elegant puffed shoulders and a button-down design, which the Princess teamed with towering white pointed-toe heels from Jimmy Choo.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the last ten years

The key to Princess Kate's sartorial success often lies in her immaculately teamed accessories. On Thursday, the wife of Prince William was armed with her beloved Mulberry 'Amberley' crossbody bag, which has joined the royal on several glamorous occasions through the years, from Wimbledon to her 2022 royal tour of Belize.

© Getty Princess Kate met health visitors and families in Nuneaton

The royal's luscious chocolate brown locks fell past her shoulders in voluminous waves, as the mother-of-three sported her usual glowy makeup mashup of a golden bronzer, peachy blush and fluffy brows.

SHOP: 8 super subtle leopard print dresses inspired by Kate Middleton

© Getty The Princess of Wales sported a glowy makeup look

It's not the first time the Princess of Wales has worn Samantha Cameron's designer label. Back in May last year, the royal looked glorious for an engagement in Scotland wearing a fit-and-flare trouser suit and studio funnel neck blouse by Cefinn.

© Getty Princess Kate greeted children at Riversley Park Children's Centre upon arrival

And in April of the previous year, the down-to-earth royal stepped out in the sunshine for a relaxed day out with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, wearing a beautiful green midi dress from the same label. Showing her penchant for animal print, Princess Kate's dress also featured a striking leopard print, sophisticated shirt silhouette, collar, long sleeves and a floaty skirt.

© Getty The Princess looked beautiful in her Cefinn dress

Before beginning her visit, the princess went on a walkabout to meet young children from local schools in Nuneaton, Warwickshire who were gathered outside the venue. Kate founded the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 and launched the Shaping Us campaign in January 2023, so her visit to Nuneaton is no doubt fuelled by the mission close to her heart.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's secret to prevent upstaging any bride - including sister Pippa Middleton

Ahead of the visit, Kensington Palace said: "By working closely with people from across the private, public and voluntary sectors, including the early years workforce, The Princess of Wales and the Centre for Early Childhood hope to create a network of shared knowledge and best practice which can be used to identify and collaborate on new solutions and inspire action to drive real, positive change on the early years."