James Middleton shares rare glimpse inside family home after adorable update of baby Inigo

James Middleton appeared to give fans a glimpse of his sprawling family home in Berkshire in a new video shared on Friday.

The dad of one, 37, shared a hilarious clip to the viral "I'm looking for a man in finance," audio, adding a montage of clips of his pack of family dogs Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala & Isla.

One moment saw who appeared to be either Mabel or Isla, sitting at a beautiful country table in James' lavish abode. The pooch was sitting 'reading' a copy of Country Life magazine on the table which was covered with a mustard-hued tablecloth. See the video below.

James Middleton gives glimpse into sprawling Berkshire home

To one side was a large log-like coaster, which atop sat a vase full of purple summer flowers. Behind James' furry friend was a wooden chest with a glamorous candle poised on top.

This isn't the first time James' four-legged family members have featured on his social media account as Friday also saw a rare appearance of James' baby son, Inigo.

James captured his dog sitting at the country-inspired table

The adorable post saw the infant sitting with his mother, Alizée Thevent, as well as Mabel and Isla, under a large shady tree, the sun shining in the distance.

Alongside the post were the words: "I wish moments like this could last forever This special moment is all thanks to Ella. Let me explain; Alizée, Inigo and all the dogs came to hear me speak for the first time about my book Meet Ella. Ella introduced me to Alizée, a few years later we got married, another year or so later Inigo arrived.

"Ella and Inigo never met but every moment Ella is with us. So if it wasn’t for that moment…I would not have been able to capture this moment. Have a lovely weekend everyone."

© Instagram Inigo and his fluffy companion look out over the field

The featured image saw Inigo, dressed in a blue romper suit and long-sleeved top with a Peter Pan collar, looking into the distance with one of his dogs.

The second image showed mum Alizée looking beautiful in a pink summer dress. Meanwhile, Inigo cuddled his dog who was lying by the little one's side.

© Instagram James also shared a sweet photo of his wife and baby

The post also featured a touching video of one pooches licking Alizée's face whilst being cuddled and stroked by Inigo, the other dog laying alongside the doting mother.

"Precious moments that last forever," one fan commented. A second added: "Thanks for sharing. Special [red love heaty emoji]."