GMA's Ginger Zee addresses move away from family: 'When I'm gone'

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee got candid over on her Instagram Story on Tuesday as she engaged in a Q&A with her followers. Despite her deep passion for her work, the ABC meteorologist opened up about the challenges of constant travel, particularly the difficulty of being away from her family. The 44-year-old shared a thoughtful response, explaining that while she does get homesick, she believes in the greater purpose of the journalism she’s delivering. "Do you like travelling to the weather locations?" asked one fan on social media.

"Always miss my family when I'm gone," replied Ginger. "But warning people ahead of disaster, chasing the storm when telling the stories is important work that I'll always be passionate about." The star shares sons Adrian, nine, and Miles, seven, with her husband Ben Aaron.

"Do you get to go out and do storm chasing assignments?" asked another fan. "I've been chasing tornadoes since I was 20! This past spring I was out chasing in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma (we often have to wait to chase until after World News Tonight which does hinder our chase, but that's why I'm always there minutes or hours after a tornado…I'm chasing whenever possible," responded the ABC news reporter.

© GC Images Ginger Zee is a meteorologist on GMA

Ginger also replied to a message that asked whether she would be interested in writing a Great Lakes weather non-fiction book. The TV star teased a potential move away from GMA as she shared details of her upcoming work. "I like that idea! You know I'm obsessed with the Great lakes. A year from now I'll be releasing my collaboration with Nat Geo publishing – a look back on how weather changed history," she shared.

© Instagra, Ginger's sons

Family life

© Getty Images for The Hollywood R The couple tied the knot in 2014

The star has previously shared how she is raising her children to be environmentally conscious just like her. "We talk about it every single day — my kids can't take a bite of something without me talking about where it came from," she told HELLO! "The big thing is also single-use water bottles, and it needs to be rethought and the best time to teach that is when they are five."

"We make lots of choices like that — what containers our toothpaste is in, and making sure our hand soap is dissolvable," she continued. "I would always encourage people to eliminate single-use plastic and use companies thinking about their packaging. I am a very annoying person when I go to the grocery store, to be honest."