GMA's Ginger Zee gives insight into current relationship with former co-star Amy Robach following reunion

Ginger Zee has given a revealing insight into her relationship today with former Good Morning America co-star Amy Robach.

The pair were both taking part in the New York Marathon on Sunday November 5, and it's clear that Ginger had a lot of support for Amy - who triumphantly ran it alongside her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes.

After completing the run, Amy shared a lovely photo of herself and her two daughters, Ava and Annie, celebrating her success.

Ginger was one of the first to comment, replying supportively: "Enjoy! Congrats." It wasn't just Ginger either, as Lara Spencer also commented to show her support. "Well deserved, congrats," she wrote.

Ginger was among the ABC relay race at the marathon, completing the 26.2 miles between a large group of well-known hosts, including Robin Roberts, Deborah Roberts and David Muir.

Ginger Zee commented on Amy Robach's latest Instagram post

Amy, meanwhile, trained alongside her boyfriend of nearly one year, T.J. The pair took part in the 2022 New York Marathon together, which was T.J.'s first one, and had a wonderful time, so much so that they couldn't wait to do it all again this year.

The couple have been keeping a low profile this year following their highly-publicized affair, which made headline news in December 2022, and resulted in them both being dismissed from ABC.

Ginger Zee also took part in the New York Marathon with a relay team of ABC co-stars

However, at the end of August, they both returned to social media after keeping low profiles, to announce their participation in the New York Marathon.

It's safe to say they had a wonderful time this year running too, as shortly after completing it, Amy shared a picture of herself and T.J. proudly posing with their medals. "NYC marathon always makes me proud to be a New Yorker! Thank you, everyone for lining the streets and cheering us 50,000 runners on for the full 26.2!! YOU make this race the greatest marathon in the world," she wrote.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at the New York Marathon

It's an exciting time for Amy and T.J., who will be returning back to the spotlight for good on December 5, as they debut their own podcast show, Amy & T.J. which promises to share. their side of the story.

The couple shared identical posts on November 1, which read: "How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore Amy & T.J." December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are making a comeback

The message was accompanied by a loved-up photo of the pair. Amy looked stylish dressed in a lace top and jeans, while T.J. looked smart in a white shirt and grey waistcoat.

Alongside the announcement, Amy shared a statement on her Story which read in part: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

© Getty Images Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been dating for a year

It added: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits. "'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

December 5 2022 was the exact date that Amy and T.J. were taken off air on GMA3 after the news of their extra-marital affair made headlines. The fact the couple have chosen to return to work on the same date, a year later, is quite telling.

