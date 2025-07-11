GMA hosts express relief as Ginger Zee escaped severe situation 'just in time'

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee is feeling lucky after traveling back to New York City from Chicago this week. The GMA host revealed she was almost stuck in Chicago as storms, flash floods, and damaging winds ravaged parts of America.

Across the country, severe weather caused more than 9,000 flights to be delayed and 800 cancellations, with Chicago's O'Hare airport experiencing the biggest disruption. Ginger was in Chicago reporting on the wild weather and made it back to New York right before flights in the Midwestern city were grounded.

Her GMA co-worker, Stephanie Ramos, wasn't as lucky. Anchor Rebecca Jarvis explained that Stephanie was "stuck in Chicago."

© Getty Images Ginger has been on GMA for 13 years

"Ginger got out just in time," Stephanie said as she reported from O'Hare. "My flight was delayed four times last night. [It] was eventually cancelled."

Rebecca continued: "We are glad you made it back from Chicago yesterday Ginger," as she quipped: "Yes, me too."

Ginger was in Chicago for the 2025 Windy City Smokeout, and it appeared she was a bit of a fortune teller on ABC7, saying: "When I can come here and there are severe storms, it's always a good day."

© Instagram Ginger has embraced living on the East Coast

While the meteorologist was able to get back home, she raved about Chicago, revealing that her mom lives in the city. Her love of Chicago comes at a time when there is speculation that she will leave GMA. However, those reports seem to be unverified. The morning show recently moved their Times Square offices for a brand new luxury studio owned by Disney in Hudson Square in June. When asked how she liked the new studio, Ginger wrote to her Instagram: "LOVE IT! Energy is so good."

Off-screen, Ginger is married to Ben Aaron. The couple raises their two sons, Adrian, nine, and Miles, seven, and she is making sure to teach them the importance of the environment.

© Instagram The GMA star married her husband in 2014

"We talk about it every single day — my kids can't take a bite of something without me talking about where it came from," Ginger told HELLO! "The big thing is also single-use water bottles, and it needs to be rethought and the best time to teach that is when they are five."

She added: "Right now we are working on rewilding our yard because green grass became the American ideal for so long but it is incredibly wasteful and needs fertilizers and chemicals and water, and all of that is so unnecessary. Making the native lawn fashionable is one of my goals."

© Instagra, Her sons love the environment just like her

In 2024, Ginger revealed to Instagram that she and Ben had "stopped sharing [her sons' faces] about a year and a half ago. "The fear of AI is our main reason," she continued. "It was never their choice and feels really exploitative these days."

Ginger loves being a working mom, even if the mornings can be stressful. "I am this woman who grew up on a small farm, rural Michigan, suburban at best in some places, and to be working [at GMA] really meant something to me," she told ABC News.