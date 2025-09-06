Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's double at Romeo Beckham's birthday celebrations

Romeo Beckham recently shared photos from his 23rd birthday bash which he celebrated with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham and two of his siblings, Cruz and Harper; eldest brother Brooklyn is currently estranged from the family. The clan all got glammed up for Romeo's event, but it was Harper who stole the show in an incredibly glamorous black dress. The 14-year-old posed with her mother, Victoria, and the pair looked identical, although VB wore a much more daring version of Harper's outfit, including with fishnet tights.

The rest of the Beckhams looked incredible for the event, with David wearing a blue suit. Meanwhile, Cruz was very eye-catching in a tropical shirt and baggy jeans and Romeo opted to wear a football jersey for his birthday. In a caption, the footballer wrote: "LOVE YOU ALL @davidbeckham, @victoriabeckham, @cruzbeckham, @jackie.apostel, @akilondon, @jamesdkelly."

Other photos shared by the 23-year-old saw him blow out 23 candles on a large birthday cake, cuddling up with his mum and a black-and-white photo of him embracing his father while the pair both held drinks. Romeo also gave a speech at the event with his parents standing by his side and David couldn't have been prouder as he looked on.

Family vacation

© Instagram Harper and Victoria looked identical

The family are recently back from a family holiday, and during their trip Harper really proved that she is her mother's clone. The pair were seen cuddling up to each other on the family's private yacht wearing matching white sweaters with the word "Seven" emblazoned on them. Seven is a significant number for the family, as it was David Beckham's number when he played for Manchester United, as well as being Harper's middle name.

Victoria wore a black cap to keep the sun off, yet her brunette locks still flowed down her back in beachy waves, while her daughter's blonde tresses looked longer than ever as they whipped in the wind. In another sweet family snap, Harper stood beside her mother clad in a sleek brown dress, while Victoria opted for a black minidress to showcase her long legs.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria looked so alike in the vacation snap

Bond with brother

Harper and Romeo are known to have an incredibly close bond. Romeo previously shared a sweet handwritten note that his sister gave him in 2022, which was sweetly adorned with heart designs. "Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football," she wrote at the time. "Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart."

When the teen turned 14 in July, Romeo shared the cutest photo of Harper hugging him tightly as they posed together. Harper wore blue jeans, a black tee and a black cardigan for the image, with her blonde locks cascading down her back. Romeo opted for an oversized red tee with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath, paired with blue jeans and a black beanie.