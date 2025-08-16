Harper Beckham looks just like mum Victoria in £16 million yacht photo with brother Romeo

The Beckham family are certainly marking the summer holidays in style, as they enjoyed some time in St Tropez on their exclusive private yacht.

On Saturday, Romeo shared a picture of himself on the yacht alongside his younger sister, Harper, 14. The photos showed the 22-year-old footballer in a pair of orange swim shorts and boxers as he messed around near the edge of the boat. Meanwhile, Harper looked to be the epitome of glamour as she drank from a bottle of water near her older brother.

The youngster also embodied her mother, pulling off VB's signature pout as she relaxed in her towel, a stunning recreation of Victoria's 2024 photo, which showed the fashion mogul lounging in a hoodie and shorts.

Other pictures from Romeo's image carousel featured the star jet-skiing, seemingly driving the boat through a harbour and partying in a club with neon lights.

© Instagram Harper copied her mother's signature look

Although Romeo chose not to caption the image, plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the images, with many of them highlighting the footballer's close bond with his sister.

© Instagram Romeo enjoyed the family holiday

One wrote: "Harper [is] the prettiest, stick together no matter what and protect her," while a second shared: "Harper and Romeo are cuties," and a third added: "Beautiful siblings."

Romeo and Harper's bond

The sibling duo are close, and the star often posts photos of the two together. He previously shared a sweet handwritten note that his sister gave him in 2022, which was sweetly adorned with heart designs.

"Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football," she wrote at the time. "Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart."

© Instagram Romeo and Harper have the closest bond

She signed off: "Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper)."

When the teen turned 14 last month, Romeo shared the cutest photo of Harper hugging him tightly as they posed together. Harper wore blue jeans, a black tee and a black cardigan for the image, with her blonde locks cascading down her back.

© Instagram The star is protective of his younger sister

Romeo opted for an oversized red tee with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath, paired with blue jeans and a black beanie. They were joined by Cruz, 20, his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, and two of their friends, as they shared a sibling's night out together.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their joy at seeing the family together, with one writing, "Aww this is so sweet," while another added, "You and Harper are the best duo."