Kirstie Allsopp has been with her partner, Ben Andersen for more than 20 years but the Love It or List It presenter shocked followers and fans when it was revealed they had married in secret recently.

The Channel 4 presenter, 53, married property tycoon Ben, 64, on 23 January at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair.

To keep things under wraps until the big moment, Kirstie explained how the couple invited only a small group of close friends and family to join them on their special day – including their teenage sons – and many were only told about it the Monday prior.

© Catherine Bradley Photography Kirstie and Ben have been together for 21 years and recently married

"We already had a big party planned to mark Ben’s birthday, so most of our guests thought that’s what they were coming to celebrate, and we did just that, with lots of food, drink, and dancing and all my nephews and nieces running around, having a ball," she explained to Daily Mail.

Kirstie looked sensational on her wedding day wearing a gold and bronze tulle Oscar de la Renta gown.

Away from their gorgeous nuptials, how much do you know about Kirstie's family? Find out more below…

Kirstie Allsopp's husband and children

Kirstie's partner Ben Andersen is also in the property business as a developer. The couple have two children together: Bay Atlas, aged 18, and Oscar Hercules, aged 16.

Daily Mail reports that Kirstie and Ben were introduced by Ben's ex-wife, Theresa, who went to school with Kirstie.

Kirstie is a step-mum to Ben and Theresa's two sons, Hal and Orion, from his previous marriage. All four boys were ushers on their special day.

Kirstie, Ben, Bay and Oscar are lucky enough to have homes in both Devon and London, with the house in Devon being their main residence.

© Instagram Kirstie Allsopp with her son Bay on his 18th birthday

Kirstie Allsopp's parents

Kirstie's father was British peer and businessman Charles Henry Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip.

He was the former chairman of well-known fine arts auction house Christie's and was a member of the House of Lords from 1993 to 1999.

Due to her father's peerage, Kirstie has a courtesy title of The Honourable Kirstie Allsopp.

© Shutterstock Kirstie and Phil are back on screens for a new series of Love It or List It

Charles passed away aged 83 in June 2024. The TV presenter sadly lost her mum to breast cancer in 2014.

There's another well-known name within Kirstie's family – beloved fashion and homeware designer Cath Kidston is her cousin.

Kirstie's younger sister, Sofie, is also known for her TV presenting work and has appeared on shows such as This Morning and The Unsellables. She has even temporarily filled in for her sister on Location, Location, Location.