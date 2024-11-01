Harper Beckham's next career move revealed following confession she wants to follow in mum Victoria's footsteps

Harper Beckham's next career move has been revealed after she recently shared her desire to follow in the footsteps of her mum, Victoria Beckham.

The Sun reported that Victoria has incorporated a business called H7B Limited, suggesting it won't be long before the 13-year-old starts her own business venture. The letters "H7B" are the initials of the youngster, whose full name is Harper Seven Beckham.

© Darren Gerrish Harper has been privy to her mum's continued success when it comes to business

The career update comes just weeks after Harper expressed her hopes and dreams for the future: "To create an amazing brand when I am older."

The teen made this confession while attending the launch of VB's new fragrance, My Reverie, in New York.

Harper wrote down her plans to follow in her mum's footsteps

Commenting on her daughter's ambitions, VB wrote: "Harper Seven following in mummy's footsteps and putting her hopes and dreams out there."

Whilst it is yet to be revealed what field Harper's career will be in, Victoria has previously mentioned her daughter's passion for makeup and skincare.

Last year, the former Spice Girl admitted that going to Space NK is the teen's favourite treat after school.

"Harper isn’t allowed out of the house wearing make-up, but she’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally. Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test, I’ll take her to the one down the road—it’s her favourite thing. She’s obsessed."

© Victoria Beckham Harper joined her family a the launch of Brooklyn's new hot sauce

Harper's dad, David Beckham, recently hinted she may be ready to step into the spotlight, according to the Sun he said at the RTS London Convention: "I've got three good-looking boys that a lot of people are interested in, and a beautiful little girl that no one is interested in—just yet."

When it comes to business, Harper has plenty to look up to at home, not only because of her mum's various successes but also due to her elder brother Brooklyn, who recently launched his latest venture, Cloud 23 hot sauce.