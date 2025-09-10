Charlie Sheen says partying with this A-Lister led to first intervention by dad Martin

Charlie Sheen is ready to tell all. This week, the Two and a Half Men alum released his tell-all documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which features interviews not only featuring himself but those close to him, including ex-wife Denise Richards, revisiting his tumultuous ups and downs throughout the year. The two-part documentary is tied to the release of his memoir, The Book of Sheen, in which he revisits countless wild stories — including what led to his first intervention.

Per Page Six, in the new book, Charlie revisits a time in the 1990s he ran into "my old pal Nicolas Cage" while filming the 1990 movie The Rookie, which then "opened the door to a different warehouse of mischief," with a group of friends who dubbed themselves "J-5."

© Getty Nicolas and Charlie at a Guess? party in October 1990

"We stumbled through night after madhatted night like some mobile Mardi Gras looking for the next guardrail to barrel through," Charlie wrote, and admitted that he "stopped caring" about work and "it became impossible to conceal my sloppiness on set with Clint [Eastwood]," who starred in and directed The Rookie.

Towards the end of filming the movie, he was invited over to his parents place under the guise that they would be celebrating his dad Martin Sheen's 50th birthday, which instead turned out to be an intervention, with the help of Rob Lowe, who has been outspoken about getting sober in 1990, some years after his breakout as part of the Brat Pack.

Charlie, who was then 24 years old, was then taken to Saint John's hospital in Santa Monica, California to undergo rehabilitation, however he managed to leave for the night, and only returned the following morning.

© Getty The twosome at Bar One Nightclub in West Hollywood in June 1990

Earlier this month at the premiere of Charlie's documentary, he was joined by his ex-wife Denise, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2006, and with whom he shares two daughters, Sami and Lola. The Wild Things actress later took to her Instagram and shared clips from the premiere event, including photos of herself and a clip of the former couple sweetly hugging like old friends. She captioned it: "We both looked at each other on the red carpet and just laughed. Charlie asked, 'Is it 2002?' and I said, 'It sure feels like it.' Who would have thought?"

© Getty Images Charlie and Denise at the premiere of his documentary

"What a journey we've had – so many ups and downs," she continued. "But when life gets tough, deep down we both know we can count on each other. I'm so proud of him, and truly honored he asked me to be part of his story. Congrats, Charles."

© Getty Images The actor became sober in 2017

Charlie's third ex-wife, actress Brooke Mueller, to whom he was married from 200 to 2011, also appears in the documentary and similarly expressed her support for him. Speaking with People, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor spoke about his love life, or lack thereof, in recent years. "My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be. It's been that way for a long time," he shared. While he said romance wasn't tied to his decision to embrace sobriety in 2017, it ended up becoming part of that journey.