Carrie Underwood showcases toned legs in tiny mini dress during unforgettable family night out

Carrie Underwood is making lots of memories this summer - and it looks like she's having the very best time! The award-winning country star is enjoying some quality time with her family, and over the weekend, she attended Smashville - Nashville Predators game day at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville - which was made an unforgettable evening out thanks to some special guests. Carrie took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself looking the part in a nineties-inspired mesh top styled over a black mini dress, which highlighted her seriously toned legs.

She teamed the outfit with a pair of cowboy boots. The star was joined by some other familiar faces - Linkin Park - who performed at the event. In the caption, she opened up about how Linkin Park had made the evening so special for herself and her family. "Ahhhhh!!! Love this pic! Thanks, @linkinpark for putting on an AWESOME show in Smashville and thank you for being so kind to me and my family! It was a night we won’t forget!" she wrote.

Carrie lives not too far away from Nashville in a picturesque farmhouse in Franklin, Tennessee, with her husband Mike Fisher and their two young sons, Jacob and Isaiah. The expansive property boasts 400 acres of land and has its own chicken coop, a lake, an orchard, and is home to many farm animals too.

Carrie also grows her own fruit and vegetables there. The country singer loves nothing more than spending time at home during her downtime - when she isn't on the road or working on American Idol.

She previously told Absolute Radio Country: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens… I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to wardrobe change, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."

Another hobby of Carrie's is working out, resulting in her seriously toned figure - something she is often complimented on. She even has her own fitness app, Fit52, which she launched in 2020 with her personal trainer, Eve Overland. The app is described as "a fresh and balanced approach to wellness, that follows her knowledgeable and fun fitness routine."