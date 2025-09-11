Hugh Jackman sends fans into a frenzy with major hair transformation

Hugh Jackman sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday when he shared the trailer for his upcoming film, Song Sung Blue, which saw the heartthrob undergo a major hair transformation. In the clip posted to social media, the Australian star sported shoulder-length brown hair with dramatic sideburns for the part of Mike Sardina, a Neil Diamond impersonator. His co-star Kate Hudson, who portrays his on-screen wife Claire, also looked completely different with her signature blonde hair coiffed into an '80s-style mullet.

Hugh looked just like Neil Diamond in the trailer thanks to his luscious locks, and sounded like him too while singing some of the legend's biggest hits. The flick follows Mike and Claire's passionate yet troubled love story as they form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder. It is based on the 2008 documentary helmed by Greg Koh, which explored the lives of the struggling musicians.

The Wolverine star took to Instagram to share the movie update, revealing that it would have a Christmas release. "This is a love story. This is a film about second chances, family, hardship, great love and chasing your dreams. This film is a Christmas gift (with popcorn)," he wrote in the caption.

Hugh's fans went wild for the new look, with many comparing it to his 2004 role in the horror film Van Helsing for which he sported curly, shoulder-length tresses. "The long hair [is] giving Van Helsing vibes," wrote one, while another sweetly added that he was "genuinely the most beautiful man I've ever seen".

Other fans shared their excitement over the upcoming film, with one commenting, "Oh, I'm already in tears, sweet Hugh! This is going to be a beautiful movie! I can't wait to see it!" while another exclaimed, "A Christmas movie? Neil Diamond? Hugh Jackman? What heaven is this." Kate also shared the trailer to her socials, writing a similar sentiment to Hugh about the film.

"At its core, this film is about love," she wrote in the caption. "About the dreams we chase, the chances we take, and the families who hold us together. It's about the music that gets us through. Opening Christmas Day! We can't wait to share it with you." The film also stars The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli, Jim Belushi and Fisher Stevens from Succession.

© Getty Images Hugh looked unrecognizable in the trailer

Speaking about the project, Claire Sardina explained how surreal it was watching the film come to fruition almost two decades after Mike passed away due to a head injury. "I'm elated and a little dumbfounded," she said in a statement. "All of the hype has taken me back to when my wonderful husband was alive and by my side. It's been wonderful to go back in time."

© FilmMagic The star once sported long silky tresses for Wolverine

Despite Hugh's complete transformation, it is not the first time he has changed his look for a role. He sported shoulder-length hair as Wolverine in several of the X-Men films, grew a mullet for the 2015 action/sci-fi flick Chappie, and had both long locks and a bald look in the 2007 film The Fountain, which saw him play multiple characters.