Hugh Jackman's major announcement away from home

Hugh Jackman is venturing away from Hollywood and investing in the sporting world with his newest project, and is bringing his close friend Ryan Reynolds along for the ride.

The Deadpool & Wolverine stars announced in a press release on Thursday that they are the proud co-owners of the BONDS Flying Roos SailGP team, alongside Olympic gold medallist Tom Slingsby.

An exciting venture

"We're incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure," the pair said in their statement. "Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia."

The SailGP competition was founded in 2019 by New Zealand sailor Sir Russell Coutts and billionaire Larry Ellison. The tournament sees 12 teams competing in 50-foot catamarans over a series of races in locations like Dubai, San Francisco and Sydney.

Hugh and Ryan's co-owner Tom shared his excitement over welcoming the two A-listers to the team in a statement explaining why they are the perfect fit.

"This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds come on board as co-owners of our team," he said. "They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humor that fits perfectly with our team."

"We're building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride," he concluded.

SailGP is attracting a host of A-list investors, including four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, who invested in the German team, and Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway who joined the female-led ownership group of the Italian team.

A n unbreakable bond

This latest investment is Ryan's first foray into the world of sailing, after the actor famously purchased Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC in 2021 and created a TV show documenting their rise through the ranks.

He also bought a stake in the Mexican team Club Necaxa with his partner Rob McElhenney, who also co-owns Wrexham AFC.

This marks Ryan and Hugh's first investment project together, after 17 years of friendship.

Speaking about their close bond with People, Ryan revealed that despite their constant pranks on each other, they are always there in times of need.

"We rely on each other for the real kind of advice that you want," he said.

"There's probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you're ashamed, embarrassed, anything," Hugh chimed in.

"And ever since I've known you, and I would say in particular in like the last five, 10 years, we've had more time where we go for our walks because you're an unbelievable listener," he continued.

"So you can tell me anything and I can tell you anything, and I don't feel like you're going to be judging or necessarily giving me the answer: 'Do this.' And I think that has been the key."

The Canadian star added that he was always "rooting" for Hugh to succeed, declaring, "I want you to win."

