David Beckham's 'embarrassing' gesture for Harper at school

Given his A-list credentials as a famous footballer and face of Calvin Klein, it's hard to imagine that anything David Beckham does is embarrassing. But, like any other doting parent, he showers his daughter Harper with love and confessed his most recent gesture runs the risk of leaving his 14-year-old feeling a little embarrassed.

Taking to his Instagram account, the dad-of-four showed off the salad he made for her lunch, in the centre of the bed of shredded leaves was a big red pepper cut into the shape of a love heart. "I made this salad for Harper's school snack today. Hope she doesn't find the [heart] embarrassing now she is 14," he wrote.

From the moment she was born, the pair had an incredibly close bond. "I have no power with that little girl, no power whatsoever. I love all my children, of course – equally – but I’m definitely stricter with the boys than I am with Harper," he previously said of his daughter.

David made Harper a salad with a pepper in the shape of a heart

He added: "I can’t say no to her. I think I only said no to her once; her bottom lip started shivering and I was like: 'Never again.' She’s amazing. She’s a princess with Victoria – obviously she's a big mummy's girl – but she’s also a big daddy’s girl, which I love. I think she's the best."

David the protector

Given their close bond, it comes as no surprise that David has a game plan for the dreaded moment Harper takes an interest in boys.

Back in 2013, when she was just 22 months old, David told the Sun: "She's not going out. She's going to be like Rapunzel - up in the tower." And when Harper was born in 2011, David told Access Hollywood: "She's got three brothers that will take her, three brothers that will eat with her and three brothers that will bring her back home and a dad waiting for her. So yeah, we'll see. That'll be interesting."

Although Harper has previously had a crush, a moment which saw a devastated David take to Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2022 with a serious black and white photo. The captioning read: "Roses are red Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy’s face [angry emojis] but it’s ok she said daddy you are my only valentine."