Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham's strict warning for daughter Harper's future suitors
Subscribe
David Beckham's strict warning for daughter Harper's future suitors

David Beckham's strict warning for daughter Harper's future suitors

David Beckham has always been close to his daughter, Harper, but when it comes to the possibility of her dating, the former footballer has plenty of thoughts

Harper Beckham walking with David Beckham holding her arm© GC Images
Sophie Hamilton
Sophie HamiltonDeputy Features Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

David Beckham is a doting dad to his 14-year-old daughter Harper, who he shares with his fashion designer and former Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham.

We often see sweet photos of David and Harper on his social media pages, revealing the father and daughter’s close bond – the pair share a love of cooking and are frequently spotted having a family cuddle. It’s no surprise then, that David, 50, is fiercely protective of his only girl. Back in 2013, when Harper was just 22 months old, David revealed how he will be overcautious when his daughter grows up and becomes interested in boys.

Photo shared by Victoria Beckham on Instagram of daughter Harper hugging her dad David Beckham© Instagram
David and Harper have such a close bond

"Absolutely not," he told The Sun. "She's not going out. She's going to be like Rapunzel - up in the tower."  He added: "I'm not saying I love my daughter more, but the boys are independent."

And when Harper was born in 2011, David told Access Hollywood: "She's got three brothers that will take her, three brothers that will eat with her and three brothers that will bring her back home and a dad waiting for her. So yeah, we'll see. That'll be interesting."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWACTH: Inside the lives of the Beckham children

Following Harper’s birth, the protective dad-of-four quipped to The Guardian: "All I need now is a shotgun."

In 2016, David was probed about Harper's future dating life again as eldest son Brooklyn became of dating age. When asked about the rules, he shared that they would "definitely be different".

In 2022, Harper revealed she had a crush, and David caused quite the stir on social media after admitting he was "unimpressed" by his daughter’s confession. The famous dad had shared a sombre black-and-white photo, showing him looking furious while rocking a pair of sunglasses.

View post on Instagram
 

Expressing his annoyance, David teased: "Roses are red, Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face but it's ok she said, 'Daddy you are my only Valentine."

However, the star footballer later seemed to soften his position. He joked: "My boys get ready," as he shared a picture of the young girl when she marked her 13th birthday back in 2024.

Protective dad

It's not just Harper who David is protective over, as back in 2015, he confessed that he chaperoned Brooklyn on his first date, after wife Victoria became concerned. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said: "It was Valentine's Day, so he [Brooklyn] said, 'I'd love to take this girl to dinner'."

Brooklyn david victoria beckham © Darren Gerrish/WireImage
David was present on Brooklyn's first-ever date

David continued: "So we took him to a small sushi restaurant and he sat at the sushi bar and I sat about five tables back. By the way, my daughter is four years old. When she gets to that age, I will be closer than that."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More