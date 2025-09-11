Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is world's richest man Larry Ellison's fifth wife who is 47 years his junior?
Subscribe
Who is world's richest man Larry Ellison's fifth wife who is 47 years his junior?

Who is world's richest man Larry Ellison's fifth wife who is 47 years his junior?

The Oracle-founder has been married five times and his current wife is almost five decades younger than he is

Larry has surpassed Elon Musk as the world's richest man© Getty Images
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Businessman, Larry Ellison, recently surpassed Elon Musk to become the world's richest man. The Oracle founder's wealth skyrocketed to $393 billion and overtook the Tesla guru's staggering $384 billion fortune. At the age of 81, Larry has been married five times, and enjoys a lavish lifestyle. So, who is the woman who has held his heart for seven years and is almost five decades his junior?

Meet Jolin Zhu

Larry has been married to his current wife for approximately seven years but the date of their marriage hasn't been made public. She's a Chinese native who only arrived in the US in 2010. At the time, she came to America to pursue a bachelor's degree in international studies at the University of Michigan.

Jolin and Larry watch a sporting event together © Getty Images
Jolin is Larry's fifth wife

$10 million deal

Jolin played a huge role in Larry's multi-million dollar deal when NFL quarterback Bryce Underwood — who was only 17 at the time — moved from Louisiana State University to the Michigan Wolverines, Jolin's alma mater.

Champions Circle chairman Nate Forbes, revealed her input, and their marital status in a statement that read: "We are very excited to keep Bryce home in Michigan as he continues to build his legacy. I want to personally thank Larry and his wife Jolin who were instrumental in making this happen by providing Champions Circle with invaluable guidance and financial resources."

She comes from money

Before her romance with Larry, Jolin was reportedly living in a modest $2,600 a month apartment rental in California's Bay Area. The Daily Mail said her home was near the Oracle headquarters and she may have landed herself a job there, which is how she met Larry. 

The couple look glum watching sports with hat and sunglasses on© Getty Images
She is almost five decades younger than the very wealthy businessman
Smiling Jolin and Larry at tennis match© Getty Images
They are rarely pictured together

The palatial home she lives in with her multi-billionaire husband is worth $110 million and is only half a mile from her former pad. He has a billion dollar property empire with homes all over the world. Multiple outlets have also suggested Jolin comes from a wealthy family. 

His former wives

Larry at event posing cameras wearing a black suit and tie© Getty Images
He's been married five times

Larry has been divorced four times. His first wife was Adda Quinn, and he was married to her for seven years before getting a divorce in 1974. The split was put down to Larry's exuberant spending habits, according to The Sun. Larry's marriage to second wife, Nancy Wheeler Jenkins, was a whirlwind. He married her after a year of meeting and they divorced after six months. 

He had two children with his third wife, Barbara Boothe, who he tied the knot with in 1983. They split three years later. Romance novelist Melanie Croft, became Larry's fourth wife. Steve Jobs photographed their nuptials. They divorced in 2010 after approximately seven years of marriage. 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More