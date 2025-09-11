Who is world's richest man Larry Ellison's fifth wife who is 47 years his junior?

Businessman, Larry Ellison, recently surpassed Elon Musk to become the world's richest man. The Oracle founder's wealth skyrocketed to $393 billion and overtook the Tesla guru's staggering $384 billion fortune. At the age of 81, Larry has been married five times, and enjoys a lavish lifestyle. So, who is the woman who has held his heart for seven years and is almost five decades his junior?

Meet Jolin Zhu

Larry has been married to his current wife for approximately seven years but the date of their marriage hasn't been made public. She's a Chinese native who only arrived in the US in 2010. At the time, she came to America to pursue a bachelor's degree in international studies at the University of Michigan.

$10 million deal

Jolin played a huge role in Larry's multi-million dollar deal when NFL quarterback Bryce Underwood — who was only 17 at the time — moved from Louisiana State University to the Michigan Wolverines, Jolin's alma mater.

Champions Circle chairman Nate Forbes, revealed her input, and their marital status in a statement that read: "We are very excited to keep Bryce home in Michigan as he continues to build his legacy. I want to personally thank Larry and his wife Jolin who were instrumental in making this happen by providing Champions Circle with invaluable guidance and financial resources."

She comes from money

Before her romance with Larry, Jolin was reportedly living in a modest $2,600 a month apartment rental in California's Bay Area. The Daily Mail said her home was near the Oracle headquarters and she may have landed herself a job there, which is how she met Larry.

The palatial home she lives in with her multi-billionaire husband is worth $110 million and is only half a mile from her former pad. He has a billion dollar property empire with homes all over the world. Multiple outlets have also suggested Jolin comes from a wealthy family.

His former wives

Larry has been divorced four times. His first wife was Adda Quinn, and he was married to her for seven years before getting a divorce in 1974. The split was put down to Larry's exuberant spending habits, according to The Sun. Larry's marriage to second wife, Nancy Wheeler Jenkins, was a whirlwind. He married her after a year of meeting and they divorced after six months.

He had two children with his third wife, Barbara Boothe, who he tied the knot with in 1983. They split three years later. Romance novelist Melanie Croft, became Larry's fourth wife. Steve Jobs photographed their nuptials. They divorced in 2010 after approximately seven years of marriage.