Kelly Ripa reveals shocking comment daughter Lola made about her famous mom's body

Kelly Ripa is a realistic mom. She knows that her kids can make comments that humble her, but as she told podcaster Kylie Kelce, she's "raised three wildly honest people." The LIVE with Kelly and Mark host revealed a moment her daughter Lola, 24, put that honesty into practice.

Kelly appeared on this week's episode of Not Gonna Lie and shared a time when Lola humbled her while on vacation. She recalled a beach trip with her family when none of her three children, Michael, 28, Lola, and Joaquin, 22, were out of college just yet. Kelly brushed her teeth while wearing a bathing suit, preparing for a lazy beach day.

To her surprise, Lola walked into her bathroom while she was brushing her teeth and asked: "It's so cute the way your entire body jiggles when you brush your teeth. Why does it do that?"

© Instagram Kelly and Lola posing for a beach selfie

Kelly jokingly remembered to Kylie: "I go, 'Because of you," in a tone a couple octaves lower than her usual voice. "You did this to me," she continued.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, 54, are very honest about their lives. They often share updates and raw stories with audiences about their relationship and parenting styles. While Lola made light of how her mom looked while brushing her teeth, Kelly is unusually honest about her body too.

During two candid conversations, one on her own podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, and another on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kelly explained that she has gotten plastic surgery.

© Instagram Kelly loves a bathing suit

"I used to get Botox just in my armpits to stop from sweating," Kelly explained to the Let's Talk Off Camera listeners. "One day I said, 'Do you think I should put Botox in my face?' And [Dr. Rosenberg] looked at me and he goes, 'I thought this day would never come.' And I was like 'Oh my God, I needed Botox'…there's a sweet spot."

While chatting with Not Skinny But Not Fat host, Amanda Hisrch, Kelly went further, saying: "I have no boobs," she said. "We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point. It's almost a point of pride."

Amanda asked Kelly: "Did it ever make you feel insecure – like, you wanted bigger boobs at any point in your life?"

© Instagram Kelly and Lola go on many vacations together

"I've gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit. Like, every time I hear about the new boob guy, I go and I have a consult," replied Kelly.

She continued, explaining: "Here's the reality, because all of my friends – or a majority of my friends – have had breast augmentation. And they've had multiple because, like, every ten years or so, you have to, like, swap them out."

"I'm good," Kelly concluded. "Nobody's talking to these except for Mark, and even he seems like he's on a 'Don't ask, don't tell' policy with them."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark showing off their matching fit phsyiques

So, Kelly's kids come by their honesty, well, honestly! And this parenting method, laying it all out there, seems to have worked. All three of her kids are now college graduates, with Joaquin graduating from the University of Michigan this May. And Kelly often reflects on how fortunate she is.

"We've been lucky so far," Kelly told PEOPLE. "They've really turned out to be fabulous adults. We're really proud of them"