Kelly Ripa reveals unusual detail in $27 million family home: 'It doesn't feel normal'

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are best known for their quick wit and captivating onscreen chemistry – but their interior design choices reveal a distinctly quirky side. During an interview with People, the LIVE with Kelly and Mark hosts revealed that they have an all-black bathroom detailed with black toilet paper to match. "Somebody – as a gift, as a joke – said that you need black toilet paper in this black bathroom," explained the 54-year-old. "And you know what? It actually looks normal because the white toilet paper was the thing that looked really strange."

While Kelly was enthusiastic about the design choice, Mark couldn’t help but voice his disagreement. "I will say, it doesn't feel normal," he shared. "Nobody really uses that toilet," replied Kelly, to which Mark said, "I have." "Well, there you go," added Kelly. "I have not used the black toilet tissue. I just like the way it looks. It blends into the wall."

The couple went on to share that they have even given their dressing rooms on the LIVE set playful nicknames, with Kelly revealing that it was "Mark's idea". "Lucy and Desi," he said. "Desi is the guy's bathroom, Lucy is the girls." "There's like a Lucy and a Desi, and he likes that. So that's what he named our dressing rooms. It's kind of cool," explained Kelly.

© Getty Images for Family Equality Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are empty nesters

Back in December, the couple gave Architectural Digest a peek inside their $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Kelly and Mark purchased the lavish abode 12 years ago and transformed it into a modern living space with notes of French and Old Hollywood glamor inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.

© Getty Images The couple host LIVE together

Kelly called her home her "favourite place on earth". "We’ve moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," she shared. "When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much." She continued: "I don’t want to sound morbid but they’ll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The family of five

The couple have enjoyed living alone since their kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, all respectively flew the nest for college. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the TV stars opened up about the changes to their home life since they waved goodbye to their children. In response to Jimmy asking how it's been since the siblings embarked on their new chapters, Kelly said: "It's amazing."