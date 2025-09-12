Disney star sends fans into a frenzy with major comeback news

Hilary Duff, one of the '00s most celebrated it girls, it set to make a major comeback to the music scene after she shared photos from the studio to social media. The 37-year-old rose to fame on Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuirein 2001, before going on to release several albums featuring hit songs like "Why Not", "So Yesterday" and "Wake Up". The Lizzie McGuire Movie, released in 2003, was one of the most successful Disney Channel Original Movies of all time, and spawned the chart-topper "What Dreams Are Made Of".
Comeback queen
Hilary, who took a break from the music scene after the release of her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out., will now return with a whole new sound, according to her latest Instagram post. "New music…or something," she captioned the carousel of photos, which featured a smiling Hilary sitting on a studio chair, and a shot of her phone with song lyrics written on the screen.
In the studio
The third snap saw the mom of four putting her arms around her husband, Matthew Koma, as he played the keyboard inside a music studio. Fans went wild for the teaser and took to the comment section to share their joy at Hilary's highly anticipated return. "The comeback we've been waiting for," wrote one, while another added, "This is what dreams are made of," in all caps.
Hilary's world
"Dreams are coming true!" said another, while a fourth chimed in, "The inner child in all of us is healing." In a press release, Hilary also revealed that she had signed a deal with Atlantic Records, and announced she would be starring in a docuseries following her "long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into [her] world."
Docuseries
The project will be directed by Sam Wrench, an Emmy-winning director best known for helming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. The press release continued: "Embracing the ups, downs, and everything in between, fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade."
Looking back
Hilary recently hinted at a comeback when she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her second album, Metamorphosis, which spawned some of her biggest hits. "Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis…Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did," she wrote on Instagram. "I do know this marker of time was a huge change in my being. I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on people's lives, and mine."
Metamorphosis
"As much as I look back and think this album doesn't hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word. It sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure," she added.
A storied career
The blonde beauty also took Hollywood by storm in the '00s with films like A Cinderella Story, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Perfect Man, and Raise Your Voice. In later years, she starred in Younger for seven seasons and in How I Met Your Father from 2022 to 2023.
