Disney star sends fans into a frenzy with major comeback news

Hilary recently hinted at a comeback when she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her second album, Metamorphosis, which spawned some of her biggest hits. "Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis…Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did," she wrote on Instagram. "I do know this marker of time was a huge change in my being. I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on people's lives, and mine."

