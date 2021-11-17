Hilary Duff shares incredible and long-awaited news with fans We can't wait

Hilary Duff has shared the news that her upcoming series How I Met Your Father will drop on Hulu on 18 January 2022.

"HOLY C*AP HERE WE COME! @himyfonhulu @franciaraisa @tomasainsley @hanktina @mrchrislowell @surajsharmagram," she captioned a video which saw the cast speak to the camera as they said: "Have you heard? Wait for it, wait for it... oh my gosh just tell them already, How I Met Your Father is coming to Hulu."

A spin-off of the hit comedy How I Met Your Mother, the show stars Hilary as Sophie who is telling her son the story of how she met his father.

The story "catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options".

The series stars Lizzie McGuire star Hilary, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

The news was first revealed in April but die-hard fans of the original show, which starred Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor and Jason Segal, had a surprising reaction on social media and insisted the classic comedy should be left alone.

Hilary with co-star Josh

One Twitter user responded to the news, writing: "Can people not?? Can we stop milking franchises? The show ended, it was a good ending. Leave as is."

Another echoed this sentiment, commenting: "So Hollywood really has run out of source material... spin-offs, reboots, live action, remakes, etc. just stop."

A third said: "I just don't know... I love HIMYM & Hilary Duff... But spin-offs are mostly a miss!"

The original ran for nine years

Hilary herself responded to the news in an Instagram video.

She told her followers: "Where's your suit? Suit up! I'm excited about my job if you can't tell, you guys. Today's the day the news comes out that I am going to be shooting How I Met Your Father.

"I'm playing the role of Sophie and I'm really excited to dig in and start finding out who Sophie is going to be and the new on-screen family that I'm going to have - super exciting.

"Really looking forward to being part of the Hulu and 20th Century family and working with the amazing writers and producers that are spear-heading this project, I truly feel blessed and I can't wait, so I hope you're excited just like me."

