Geri Halliwell-Horner's rare comments on 'challenging' daughter Bluebell

When Geri Halliwell-Horner gave birth to her daughter, Bluebell Madonna, in 2006, she announced her arrival on the cover of HELLO! Magazine.

However, since then, Bluebell has mainly stayed out of the limelight, so it came as a surprise when Geri spoke openly about her 19-year-old daughter on the Lessons from our Mothers podcast.

Hosted by Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cresside Bonas and Isabella Branson, the podcast delves into the intricacies of motherhood, with Geri talking about her eight-year-old son, Monty, whom she shares with her husband, Christian Horner, as well as Bluebell, and her stepdaughter, Olivia, 11, from Christian's previous marriage.

Geri's relationship with Bluebell

Speaking about the realities of parenting a 19-year-old, Geri candidly revealed: "I've tried to be the mother she can share whatever is going on," adding: "I think [the ages] 18 and 19 are really challenging. It's like being a toddler adult."

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Geri Halliwell and her daughter Bluebell

Explaining her thinking, Geri continued: "When you're a toddler and you're learning to walk, you're taking the steps, but somehow you want to know that your mum's there too, and I think 18-19 is similar. You want your independence but want to check back on your parents just in case."

On looking after a young adult, Geri added: "I'm learning how to parent [someone who is] 18 or 19," adding that her parenting style has changed as she's added more family members to her brood. "I think it's good to give your kids chores, [but] I was definitely more strict with the first one. And then the next one comes along…"

© Instagram Bluebell and Geri are close

Geri as a stepmother

The Look at Me singer also opened up about her experience as a stepmother to Christian's daughter, sharing she "rebranded" the term wicked stepmother to be something cool

© Instagram Geri with Olivia

"I always want to be respectful as a mother to the other mother," Geri says of how she approached looking after her stepdaughter, adding: "But equally, I want my stepdaughter to feel so much love and included and balanced."

Learning together

On what she's learned from her children, Geri says that Bluebell, Monty and Olivia are reminders to be present.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner with all three children

"I'm really grateful to be a mother. I so wanted to have another child," she began, adding that even the smallest elements of motherhood are important to her.

"It's such a privilege to be able to do the school run, to get out of bed, even when I'm tired. I know they're going to grow up so quickly.

"I love it when they're grateful to see me and throw their arms around me, it's such a lovely gift. I think motherhood is better than a number one record."

It sounds like Geri is nailing parenting!