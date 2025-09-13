David Beckham's special request to protect son Romeo revealed

Roman Kemp revealed that his "hero" David Beckham enlisted him to "look after" his middle son, Romeo Beckham, after an incident on the football field. The One Show host, 32, and the model, 23, have a seven-a-side team called Netflix n' Skills with fellow stars Tom Grenan and ex-Chelsea star Petr Cech.

Roman - whose dad is Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp - was at Romeo's birthday party recently when David told him his son was "started on" for being famous. "David is like a hero of mine. He came over and said 'hi', and then turned to me and said, 'Look after him please,'" he told the Sun. Adding: "To be fair, Romeo looks after himself, because obviously as soon as someone else sees him on the pitch, he gets a whack."

He added: "A couple of months ago, he got started on because he was recognised; they were giving him [expletive]. And the other lads standing on the sideline, they're also giving him [expletive]. Even I get it — the other day some bloke literally, bang, clobbered me in the face. My dad has always taught me, if someone hits you, walk away. But it's hard."

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Romeo and Roman play on seven-a-side team Neflix n' Skills

He added: “But when it comes to Romeo, I told all the lads — most of them are all my school mates from primary school — 'DB7 told us we had to look after Romeo'.

Romeo's birthday celebrations

It has been celebrations all round for the InterMiami player who turned 23 earlier this month. He kicked off his epic celebrations during his family holiday to Italy, which saw him and his friends and family living the summer dream on board the Beckhams' £16 million superyacht.

After touching back down in the UK, Romeo continued his celebrations last week with a special bash in Mayfair at Aki, a new Japanese concept venue that isn't yet open to the public. "Love you all," wrote Romeo on a series of photos from the elegant evening where he was joined by his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his younger siblings Cruz and Harper.

The photos showed Romeo giving a speech and receiving his birthday cake which was a "school dinner" style traybake covering in icing and sprinkles. Concluding the evening, Romeo tucked into a Big Mac and chips on the middle of the dance floor. "Perfect way to round up a birthday," he wrote.