Elton John marks 'incredibly special moment' with teenage sons Zachary and Elijah in rare new photo

Sir Elton John has marked an "incredibly special moment" on social media on Saturday night as he watched Watford FC, of which he is honorary life president, play in their new team kit. The blue kit was released earlier this month in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Elton becoming chairman in 1976, with the colour reflecting the blue worn by Watford during the singer's early days as a supporter of the Championship football team.

Taking to Instagram, Elton shared a photo of his two sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, watching the game from the stands. In the caption, the musician, 78, penned: "Watching @watfordfcofficial wear the new kit at today's game was another incredibly special moment for me. From standing on the terraces as a boy, to celebrating 50 years since I became Chairman with my sons, this club has been one of the great loves of my life."

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the singer, with one person writing: "That's incredible, congratulations," while another added: "You are so inspiring Elton, best wishes to Watford this season." Meanwhile, some of Elton's followers commented on how grown up Zachary and Elijah looked, with one fan penning: "Omg your kids are so grown up!!"

Watford FC's new kit explained

Earlier in September, Watford FC released a new kit to honour 50 years since Elton became chairman of the football team, who are nicknamed the Hornets. While the players have worn yellow home shirts since 1959, they wore blue for the first time in their home game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

© Getty Images Elton John is the honorary life president of Watford FC

Speaking in a launch video for the kit, Elton said: "My passion for this club has never died, and I'm so proud of this club, ever since I was five years old when we played in blue and there were two rickety old stands. What can I say? It's in my heart and my soul, you can't get rid of it. The supporters of this club have always been in my heart."

The shirt is inspired by the artwork for his Diamonds hits compilation, and features his E logo, as well as an embossed print of the lyrics of 'Your Song', and the 'Happy Hornet' badge, which was the club logo at the time Elton became chairman.

© WWD via Getty Images Elton shares his two sons with his husband, David Furnish

Elton is an honorary life president at the club, having left his second stint as chairman in 2002. During his time as chairman, the club went from the fourth division to second place in the top flight in the late 1970s and early 1980s, playing European football and reaching an FA Cup final.

Watford, which is managed by Paulo Pezzolano, currently sit 14th in the Championship table.