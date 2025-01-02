Elton John celebrates son Zachary's birthday in style - see cake

Elton John has had a busy festive few weeks as he celebrated his son Zachary's fourteenth birthday before ringing in the New Year.

© Instagram Elton shared a sweet photo of Zachary's cake for his birthday

The singer, who shares Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 11, with his husband, David Furnish, took to Instagram to post a carousel that documented the holiday season and his son's birthday.

The sweet tribute depicted a large birthday cake frosted with blue and cream icing. The tiered cake was decorated with sprinkles and four candles, while "Happy Birthday Zachary" was inscribed in blue icing on the top.

© Instagram The family's gingerbread house looked sensational

Further photos in the post showed Elton and David's marvellous festive decorations, with the singer sharing a snap of an adorned gingerbread house. The Furnish-John Family was written on the roof of the house alongside the couple's names and their children’s. The opulent creation even featured an intricate fireplace inside and was decorated with red, green and white icing and mini gingerbread men donning colourful scarves.

© Instagram The table was decked out for the big day

Elton also revealed the family's lavish Christmas table, which was decked out with purple Christmas crackers, towering red candles atop gold vintage holders, and a jaw-dropping centre piece that features acorns and red roses. The Rocket Man singer even had a hilarious ornament of his own face wearing his iconic star glasses on his Christmas tree.

The couple's adorable black Labrador puppies were photographed lying next to the towering fur.

© Instagram The adorable puppies lay next to the tree

The Tiny Dancer singer captioned the sweet seasonal tribute: "Random holiday photo dump.

"From the Rocket Team Christmas lunch to Zachary's birthday. We've been relaaaaaaxing and taking it easy. So beautiful

"Here's hoping everyone enjoyed a peaceful and joyous holiday season with family and friends. See you in 2025 Love, E xx."

The birthday tribute comes after David revealed the couple intended to stop home-schooling their children in order for them to socialise with kids their own age. In an interview with Time in December, the filmmaker said: "We deliberately didn't home-school our children because we want them to be their own people and to define life as they want to be defined."

© Michael Kovac The couple share two sons

David and Elton married in 2014 and first welcomed Zachary in 2010 via surrogate, followed by Elijah in 2013, born via the same surrogate.

Despite their famous parents, the boys remain down-to-earth, with Elton explaining to The Guardian in 2016: "They are spoilt in the way they live and how they're living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by."