Donny Osmond and wife Debbie celebrate incredible milestone with touching throwback

Donny Osmond is celebrating an incredible milestone with his wife Debbie, whom he has been married to for a whopping 47 years.

The veteran performer took to Instagram on Thursday night to pay tribute to Debbie, who has stood by his side through thick and thin over the decades.

Endless love

© Instagram Donny shared the sweet throwback for their 47th wedding anniversary

"Thank you, Debbie, for saying yes to my proposal 47 years ago and for sharing this incredible and crazy adventure through show business with me," he captioned the post, alongside a throwback photo of the pair.

"You’ve been more than I could have ever hoped for—my partner, my anchor, my inspiration, and my dear wife."

He shared the photo to his stories, adding the song "Endless Love" by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie in the background to signify his adoration.

© Getty Images for Harrah's They first met as children

Donny's fans took to the comment section to congratulate the pair on their 47th wedding anniversary, with one writing, "Happy 47 years!! You both have been blessed with the best partner to go thru [sic] life with," while another added, "I love this!!!!! Congratulations!!!!"

Another fan exclaimed, "Happiest of Anniversaries to you two darling people," while a fourth said, "Wishing you both many more Happy years together!"

Decades together

© WireImage The pair married in 1978

Donny and Debbie first met as children, when they had an encounter in an airport. "Her family recognized us from The Andy Williams Show and asked for our autographs. So I met her when she was three and I was five," he told Fox News Digital. "I've literally known her all my life."

He added that years later, they crossed paths again when she was dating his brother Jay. "I was dating a girl named Tammy, and my brother Jay took Debbie out. We went to an Elton John concert," he recalled.

"When Elton sat down at the piano to sing "Your Song", I looked over at my brother's date and thought, 'I think I’m going to marry that girl someday.' And I did." Donny was able to thank Elton in person years later, telling him, "You're responsible for my marriage."

"He thought that was kind of funny," the 67-year-old quipped.

Feet on the ground

© Instagram Donny has welcomed five sons with Debbie

The couple share sons Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Joshua. They are also the proud grandparents to 14 grandkids.

Donny and Debbie have been deeply in love for decades after tying the knot in Utah in 1978, with the Mulan star sharing that he had given him "a lifetime of bliss".

"She’s an amazing woman and very patient. When you see your husband dancing with other women on Dancing with the Stars, that’s tough, I would imagine, on her," he explained to Fox News Digital. "But we have such a great relationship. We were friends before we were married."

Donny has been in the limelight since he was a young child, and credited Debbie with keeping his "feet on the ground" amid decades of fame. "Debbie has given my life stability," he told People.