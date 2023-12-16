Blake Lively rocks Barbie-pink minidress for incredible reunion with Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants friends

The original Girl Squad! The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants stars Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn reunited on Friday December 15 to celebrate America and her award-winning film Barbie.

Blake took the theme to heart, wearing a Barbie-pink mini dress with an oversized fluffy skirt and matching gloves. America wore a white asymmetrical dress, while Gilmore Girls actress Alexis rocked a maroon pencil skirt and black peplum top, and Amber wore a salmon pink pant suit with white blouse.

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart," America captioned a video posted on her Instagram that showed the girls posing for pictures and taking their own selfies.

The video was set to a clip from the film that saw Alexis' character Lena Kaligaris say: "Call me crazy but it is scientifically impossible that a pair of pants could fit me," before the other three call out, one after another, "and me!"

The 2005 film saw the four girls become the best of friends, and they have remained so in the almost 20 years since.

Based on the 2001 book, Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants is a coming-of-age story about a group of friends who realize the same pair of jeans will fit them all. As they spend their first summer ever away from each other, they decide to send the jeans back and forth to each other as a way to stay connected.

They all returned for a sequel in 2008.

© Instagram Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrara take selfies

The four have always included fans in their reunions; in 2016 Blake shared a selfie of the group taken on an airplane, captioning the post: "Not just my friends, but my sisters, my mentors, my inspiration-- Artists, poets, activists, women. We can and do empower each other. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you."

Blake's support for other women was on show recently when she attended the London film premiere for Beyonce's Renaissance film with BFF Taylor Swift.

Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrara in a promo shot for Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing," she captioned a series of pictures before quipping: "All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all."

In early 2018, America – who was pregnant at the time – revealed the girls were back together, and had taken a sweet picture of the four all holding her baby bump.

© Instagram Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn put their hands on America Ferrara's baby bump

"Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP," the then-33-year-old captioned the picture.

A year later, America shared a throwback to their time on the film and shared her "love" for these three women. "16 years ago, 4 girls shared the pants and some questionable fashion choices. Why am I orange? Where is Amber’s crimp & curl now? Was anyone’s hair color natural? 2000’s, you were messy, but magical. Happy 16 years of #sisterhoodofthetravelingpants I love you @amberrosetamblyn @blakelively @alexisbledelofficial.."