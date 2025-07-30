Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gilmore Girls cast reunion sends fans into a frenzy
2JH135Y GRAHAM,BLEDEL,HERRMANN,BISHOP, GILMORE GIRLS, 2000© Alamy Stock Photo

Cult 00s TV show stars reunite - and send fans into a frenzy

18 years after the programme wrapped up, this iconic on-screen mother-daughter duo still keep in touch

Georgia Weir
Writer
55 minutes ago
Gilmore Girls fans have been treated to a mini reunion. 

Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop, who played Lorelai and Emily Gilmore on the cult 2000s programme, have delighted fans with a sweet reunion 18 years after the show ended. 

"It was beyond thrilling to get to introduce Ms. Kelly Bishop at the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line at the @shubertorg theater Sunday night. The performances were incredible, magical, inspiring! Also, this photo of us is wack because in real life Kelly is about 1/16 my size." 

Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop reunite for a mini Gilmore Girls reunion© Instagram
Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop had a mini reunion for Kelly's A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary

Fans of the hit show were ecstatic in the comment section under the snap. 

"Name a more iconic mother-daughter duo, I'll wait," one fan wrote. 

"There's something truly special and magical about seeing you two together again," another added. 

Lauren Graham attended A Chorus Line's 50th anniversary to support her on-screen mother, Kelly Bishop© Alamy Stock Photo
Lauren Graham attended A Chorus Line's 50th anniversary to support her on-screen mother, Kelly Bishop

"Emily and Lorelai forever," a third commented. 

On Sunday, July 27, Broadway legends gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the musical, A Chorus Line, at the Shubert Theatre in Midtown Manhattan. The theatre is where the landmark musical first opened on Broadway on 25 July 1975, where Kelly originated the role of Sheila Bryant. 

Although she’s known as Emily Gilmore, before she graced our screens as the matriarch of the show’s namesake family, Kelly Bishop was an accomplished Broadway and movie star. 

She was awarded a Tony for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Sheila in A Chorus Line. Kelly also played Jennifer Grey’s mother in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing

HD2YG5 1976 Tony Award winners Edward Herrmann (MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION), Kelly Bishop (aka Carole Bishop) (A CHORUS LINE), Shirley© Alamy Stock Photo
Kelly (second from the left) stands next to her future on-screen husband, Ed Herrmann (left) at the 1976 Tony Awards

In fact, at the 1976 Tony Awards, where she clinched her win, Kelly posed for a photo beside her industry pal, Ed Herrmann, who would go on to play her on-screen husband, Richard Gilmore, in the hit television series 25 years later. 

Ed died in 2014, two years before the Gilmore Girls reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, began filming. In a recent interview with People for the release of her memoir, Kelly reflected on her late co-star and friend, Ed, saying: 

"Because Ed died, it changed my whole story. I think if he was with it, and had been during that reboot, as they called it, we probably would've just been keeping on with some variation of the life that we've had. Because of the fact that he was no longer with us, that changed my character's entire trajectory, everything about her," Bishop shared. 

"Actually, the storyline for Emily and those four extra episodes was probably one of the most interesting ones because she had so much to go through."

