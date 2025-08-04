Tom Brady celebrates special milestone in sun soaked family celebration

Tom Brady kicked off his 48th trip around the sun in style on Sunday, August 3, and fans everywhere joined in the birthday cheer.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion marked the milestone by sharing a beautiful family portrait on his Instagram Stories.

In the sun-drenched snapshot, Tom stood alongside his three children, Jack, 15, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan; and 11-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian, his two with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and his sister Julie, who coincidentally celebrates her birthday on the very same day. Towering palm trees swayed in the background, framing this intimate family moment.

© Instagram Tom Brady with his sister and three children

In his handwritten overlay, Tom called out Julie as "the greatest sister and aunt in the world," adding: "Thanks for being our biggest fans and always looking out for us. We love you so much!!!!!" It was a touching tribute from a brother renowned for his fierce loyalty to family.

Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes for both Tom and Julie, many marveling at the duo’s shared sense of celebration and camaraderie.

© Instagram Jack, 18, is clearly following in his dad's footsteps when it comes to sporting talent

Tributes poured in from friends and fans around the globe. Former soccer superstar David Beckham posted a throwback image of himself and Tom side by side in matching cleats and grins and simply wrote, "Happy Birthday Man."

The NFL’s official Instagram account joined the celebration, sharing a dazzling photo of Tom’s hand adorned with all seven of his Super Bowl rings and the succinct caption "Happy Birthday." That image captured in gleaming detail the legacy of a player whose career spanned two decades and redefined what it means to be clutch in the biggest moments.

© AFP via Getty Images Tom Brady leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez

Tom’s birthday arrives in the wake of a summer filled with family adventures and high-profile appearances.

In June he treated followers to a carousel of photos from his family’s trip to Japan. "Japan we love you! We had SO MUCH FUN!" he enthused in his caption.

"What an amazing culture of honor, respect, and discipline. From the history, to the traditions, every day we learned and laughed and loved, the food, the shops, the people, the animals and everything in between!"

One especially sweet photo showed Tom and Vivian giggling together as they posed with Labubu toys, the pair’s matching smiles a reminder that wherever in the world they find themselves, Tom cherishes moments with his youngest daughter.

© Instagram Tom Brady side-by-side with his sons Jack and Benjamin Brady, shared on Instagram

That same month Tom traded his cleats for a style cameo at Fanatics Fest in New York City, where he mingled with fans and sported a sleek bomber jacket emblazoned with his TB-12 brand logo. He chatted with young athletes eager to pick his brain on performance and recovery.

Then, in July, Tom headed to Venice, Italy, to attend the lavish destination wedding of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Photographers spotted him enjoying a leisurely boat ride on the Grand Canal alongside fellow guests, including Orlando Bloom, who shared behind-the-scenes snaps of their guided tour through historic palazzos.

Shortly after the wedding Tom boarded the Ritz-Carlton’s superyacht Luminara, which set sail from Rome on July 1.

The star-studded guest list read like a who’s who of celebrity, and style, worldwide. Sofia Vergara, Kendall Jenner, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Martha Stewart and Naomi Campbell all joined the voyage, proving that Tom’s circle extends far beyond the football field.

In jacket and jeans, he strolled the deck greeting fellow travelers and soaking up views of the Amalfi Coast, demonstrating that even off-season the retired quarterback knows how to make an entrance.

Amid the whirlwind of travel and celebration, Tom also found time to expand his sports empire. On Friday, August 1, he unveiled Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues, a new Prime Video series chronicling his role as co-owner of the English soccer team Birmingham City FC.

In the six-episode docuseries viewers get unprecedented access to Tom on the training pitch, in the boardroom and in the stands as he navigates the challenges of bringing an American mindset to one of Britain’s oldest clubs. "It has been an incredible journey," Tom said in a teaser clip. "I’ve always believed in the power of teamwork and community. This club means so much to its fans. I want to help write its next chapter."