Ed Sheeran, Kendall Jenner and Camila Cabello: All the celebs at the F1 Miami Grand Prix

The 2024 Formula One season hits Miami, Florida this weekend, and the celebrities were out in force to make it the most glamorous event of the season, including Ed Sheeran, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, and Red, White & Royal Blue actor Taylor Zakhar Perez.

The Grand Prix will take place on May 5, 2024, at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the sixth race of the season, and drivers are still battling for their starting grid positions.

Max Verstappen has started all five races this season from pole position, making him the only driver this century to achieve that feat.

© NurPhoto Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran was seen with Christian Horner before Sprint Qualifying on May 3. Ed revealed he became a fan of the sport thanks to the Netflix smash hit Drive to Survive. "I watched all of 'Drive to Survive' and I guess that’s like the best crash course that you can do in it, is just watch that and most people that I know that love it now are into it through that," he explained.



© Clive Rose - Formula 1 Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner made two appearances on May 3 and in classic mode fashion made a fashion change as well. Kendall was seen with Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy, and Mick Schumacher, a reserve driver for Mercedes and the son of acclaimed F1 driver, Michael Schumacher, and she rocked a spring-ready plaid dress with spaghetti straps.



© NurPhoto Kendall Jenner Kendall later changed into a sleek white shirt and white wide leg jeans for a walk around the paddock.



Top Gun stars Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis Top Gun stars Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis both joined Heineken Silver to enjoy the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix



© Clive Rose - Formula 1 Tom Brady Tom Brady looks on in the Williams garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami



Taylor Zakhar Perez Taylor Zakhar Perez was a guest of Ferrari Style, and he shared snaps from behind-the-scenes on his Instagram, including his walk through the paddock, and the food on offer for VIPs.



© Clive Rose - Formula 1 Alexandra Daddario Mayfair Witches star Alexandra Daddario was spotted at the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage



© Pauline Ballet - Formula 1 Camila Cabello Camila Cabello walks in the F1 Academy paddock prior to race 1 during Round 2. The 'Havana' singer was also spotted at the Ferrari garage.

