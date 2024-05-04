Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ed Sheeran, Kendall Jenner and Camila Cabello: All the celebs at the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Ed Sheeran, Kendall Jenner and Camila Cabello: All the celebs at the F1 Miami Grand Prix

The 2024 Grand Prix season is underway...

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
ReporterLos Angeles
1 hour ago
The 2024 Formula One season hits Miami, Florida this weekend, and the celebrities were out in force to make it the most glamorous event of the season, including Ed Sheeran, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, and Red, White & Royal Blue actor Taylor Zakhar Perez.

The Grand Prix will take place on May 5, 2024, at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the sixth race of the season,  and drivers are still battling for their starting grid positions. 

Max Verstappen has started all five races this season from pole position, making him the only driver this century to achieve that feat. 

Christian Horner and Ed Sheeran before Sprint Qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, United States on May 3, 2024© NurPhoto

Ed Sheeran was seen with Christian Horner before Sprint Qualifying on May 3. 

Ed revealed he became a fan of the sport thanks to the Netflix smash hit Drive to Survive. 

"I watched all of 'Drive to Survive' and I guess that’s like the best crash course that you can do in it, is just watch that and most people that I know that love it now are into it through that," he explained.

Kendall Jenner and Mick Schumacher of Germany, Reserve Driver of Mercedes pose for a photo in the Mercedes garage during practice prior to Round 2 Miami of the F1 Academy at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)© Clive Rose - Formula 1

Kendall Jenner made two appearances on May 3 and in classic mode fashion made a fashion change as well. 

Kendall was seen with Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy, and Mick Schumacher, a reserve driver for Mercedes and the son of acclaimed F1 driver, Michael Schumacher, and she rocked a spring-ready plaid dress with spaghetti straps.

Kendall Jenner during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, United States on May 3, 2024© NurPhoto

Kendall later changed into a sleek white shirt and white wide leg jeans for a walk around the paddock.

Top Gun stars Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis joined Heineken Silver to enjoy the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Top Gun stars Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis both joined Heineken Silver to enjoy the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Tom Brady looks on in the Williams garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2024 in Miami, Florida© Clive Rose - Formula 1

Tom Brady looks on in the Williams garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Taylor Zakhar Perez joined Ferrari Style at the Miami F1

Taylor Zakhar Perez was a guest of Ferrari Style, and he shared snaps from behind-the-scenes on his Instagram, including his walk through the paddock, and the food on offer for VIPs.

Alexandra Daddario looks on from the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami© Clive Rose - Formula 1

Mayfair Witches star Alexandra Daddario was spotted at the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage

Camila Cabello walks in the F1 Academy paddock prior to race 1 during Round 2 Miami of the F1 Academy at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida© Pauline Ballet - Formula 1

Camila Cabello walks in the F1 Academy paddock prior to race 1 during Round 2. 

The 'Havana' singer was also spotted at the Ferrari garage.

Charlotte Tilbury talks to the media in the Paddock prior to race 1 during Round 2 Miami of the F1 Academy at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida© Pauline Ballet - Formula 1

Beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury was seen enjoying the behind-the-scenes drama in the paddock.

