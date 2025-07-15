Cher debuts head-turning hair transformation in surprise appearance

Cher looked ageless during her performance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda event in Rome over the weekend, debuting a major hair transformation and several outfit changes that sent fans into a frenzy.

The singer took to the stage in a platinum blonde wig, complete with beachy waves that fell to her waist. She sported an army green bedazzled jumpsuit with a black corset to complete the look, before swiftly changing her outfit to the delight of the crowd.

She then performed in a black catsuit with sheer panels that showcased her slim figure, and returned to her iconic black wavy tresses for the show.

Luscious locks

"A little Rome moment," Cher wrote on Instagram, alongside two snaps from the special night that saw her shining mid-performance with her blonde hair.

Fans immediately jumped to the comments to share with the "Believe" singer just how incredible she looked in the photos.

"As the world ages, Cher, sent to us by the gods, grows younger," wrote one fan, while another added, "You look beautiful Cher."

© Kevin Mazur/Peacock via Getty Im The star is known for her long black hair

The Alta Moda event was an "exclusive celebration of culture, music cinema, fashion and art" that focused on their couture brands, as per the website.

"The opening night of Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2025 was set to the unmistakable sound of Cher," it continued. "One iconic track after another filled the air, bringing the venue to life and delighting guests."

"A true icon of music, culture, and cinema, Cher took the stage with her legendary voice, adding a wave of emotion to an already unforgettable atmosphere."

Through the years

© FilmMagic The performer likes to switch up her hairstyle

The icon's hair has undergone several transformations throughout her life, and she even went red for a brief moment while filming Mask in 1985.

"When I did Mask, they asked me to make my hair from black to red," she said on The Phil Donahue Show. "The guy that turned it from black to red…he did a really terrible job. It started breaking, and I went into a wig."

"From there, it went short because my hair was really terrible," she continued. "I went to my hairdresser and just said, 'Why don't we do this: we'll do it black on one side, black on the other, and leave it blonde in the middle. He said, 'No, that would be terrible,' and I said, 'Well the worst that can happen is I won't like it.'"

79 years young

Cher has worn her hair long throughout her career

The mother of two later explained how she wanted to defy the rules of ageing and live like she was young again.

"I just can't believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish," she said on Good Morning Britain. "And I will still be wearing my jeans, and I will still be wearing long hair, and I will still be doing the same stuff I've always done."

She continued: "I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans because it seemed like in those days, that's what women did — and it hasn't hit yet."

© Getty Images She loves to experiment with fashion, makeup and hairstyles

"I don't know if not feeling old makes you younger," Cher pondered. "I'm not sure. I keep up with the trends and I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too."

"Honestly, I'm not trying to feel young, I'm not trying to be young, I am what I am, whatever that means."