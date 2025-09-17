Meet DWTS' Dylan Efron's longtime girlfriend Courtney King

Dylan Efron rose to fame in January of this year when he won the reality competition show The Traitors. And now, the little brother of Zac Efron, 37, is competing on television once again. This time, Dylan, 33, is starring on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars with partner Daniella Karagach. While on screen, Dylan stole the hearts of many, off-screen, the reality television star is in a long term relationship. Yes, that's right. Dylan is dating his high school sweetheart Courtney King, 32.

While the couple is relatively private, there are photos of them on Dylan's Instagram as early as October 2016. Almost a decade into their relationship, the next step is routinely brought up. During an appearance on The Viall Files podcast in March, Dylan shyly said that Courtney "knows the answer" on the future of their relationship, giving a knowing nod to hosts Natalie Joy and Nick Viall that marriage is on the line.

© Instagram Dylan sees a future with Courtney He continued: "I am now in that stage, I am looking at that next chapter. I want kids. I've got a little brother and sister that are like 4 and 5 now, so I've got to see the joy of them growing up and I want that for myself, too." "Courtney's so down to earth," Dylan explained to Nick and Natalie. "She's not going to put a deadline on me." In another podcast appearance, Dylan told Lindsey Metselaar of We Met At Acme that having a relationship with "an independent person is amazing." Dylan and Courtney are private, yes, but here's everything we know about his high school sweetheart.

© Instagram Dylan and Courtney grew up together The couple met in high school – they both went to Arroyo Grande High School in San Luis Obispo County, California. During Dylan's appearance on The Viall Files, he confirmed that he and Courtney are "from the same hometown." After high school, Dylan went to California Polytechnic State University, studying economics. Dylan worked in finance before transitioning to the entertainment industry.

© Instagram Courtney is very private While Dylan is officially following his brother's footsteps and working in Hollywood, Courtney chooses the opposite. She is staunchly private, with only 6,000 Instagram followers. Dylan loves her privacy, telling Natalie and Nick on The Viall Files: "It's cool because she's actually not on social media and she works a 40-hour-a-week job. It works out really well, it's not like I'm hiding her from the world or anything. She understands the job, all that stuff. She doesn't really like being on camera."