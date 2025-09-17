Meet DWTS' Dylan Efron's longtime girlfriend Courtney King

While the couple is relatively private, there are photos of them on Dylan's Instagram as early as October 2016. Almost a decade into their relationship, the next step is routinely brought up. During an appearance on The Viall Files podcast in March, Dylan shyly said that Courtney "knows the answer" on the future of their relationship, giving a knowing nod to hosts Natalie Joy and NickViall that marriage is on the line.
Dylan sees a future with Courtney
He continued: "I am now in that stage, I am looking at that next chapter. I want kids. I've got a little brother and sister that are like 4 and 5 now, so I've got to see the joy of them growing up and I want that for myself, too."
"Courtney's so down to earth," Dylan explained to Nick and Natalie. "She's not going to put a deadline on me." In another podcast appearance, Dylan told LindseyMetselaar of We Met At Acme that having a relationship with "an independent person is amazing." Dylan and Courtney are private, yes, but here's everything we know about his high school sweetheart.
Dylan and Courtney grew up together
The couple met in high school – they both went to Arroyo Grande High School in San Luis Obispo County, California. During Dylan's appearance on The Viall Files, he confirmed that he and Courtney are "from the same hometown." After high school, Dylan went to California Polytechnic State University, studying economics. Dylan worked in finance before transitioning to the entertainment industry.
Courtney is very private
While Dylan is officially following his brother's footsteps and working in Hollywood, Courtney chooses the opposite. She is staunchly private, with only 6,000 Instagram followers. Dylan loves her privacy, telling Natalie and Nick on The Viall Files: "It's cool because she's actually not on social media and she works a 40-hour-a-week job. It works out really well, it's not like I'm hiding her from the world or anything. She understands the job, all that stuff. She doesn't really like being on camera."
Courtney had opinions on Dylan's Traitors gameplay
Yes, Dylan wonThe Traitors. But that didn't stop Courtney from sharing her opinions on his gameplay. Before he went on the competition show, Courtney encouraged Dylan to listen to pop culture podcasts, like The Viall Files, so he could know more about the potential contestants, including TomSandoval.
Dylan told Cosmopolitan that his first words to the Vanderpump Rules star were "you look really familiar." He explained: "I had no idea who he was. And he's like, 'Yeah, you probably know me from [my cheating scandal with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix]. Dylan continued:"I was like, 'Oh, I think I listened to a Nick Viall podcast with you.' "I told my girlfriend I said that and she was like, 'That wasn't the podcast you should have said. It wasn't his best moment.'"
