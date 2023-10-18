DWTS Julianne Hough makes surprising admission about Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey romance in on-air blunder

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indisputably Hollywood's It Couple of the moment, in the Dancing with the Stars metaverse, there's another potential pair gaining steam.

In its 32 seasons, DWTS has been known to sprout a couple or two between celebs and their pro dancer partners, like Brian Austin Green with Sharna Burgess and Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart, and this latest season seems to already have its own: Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold.

The chemistry between the Too Hot to Handle star, 26, and his dance pro, 18, has been palpable through the screen ever since they got paired up for the dance competition, and it appears they've taken it off the dance floor too.

Though the two have remained largely mum on the topic of their potential brewing romance, save for their occasional flirty TikToks from dance practice, the two hinted that they were more than just dance partners when earlier this month, they were spotted walking hand in hand through a crowd of fans at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Then just this week, more apparent confirmation came by way of none other than DWTS co-host Julianne Hough.

On Tuesday's episode, Disney Night, Harry and Rylee had wrapped up their quickstep to "You've Got a Friend In Me" from Toy Story, when Julianne, calling them up to the stage to receive their scores, referred to them as "lovebirds."

© Getty Harry and Rylee's chemistry is undeniable

Julianne's assertion the two are in fact a couple comes just a week after Harry himself addressed the rumors, though he was far more coy.

Speaking with People after last week's episode, he admitted: "I think that it's a little bit unfair on Rylee so early on," of the rumors, adding: "She's so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that."

He said for now they are "trying our best to focus on the dance, and whatever happens, happens," noting: "We're just enjoying being together."

© Getty The dancing pair may have taken things off the dance floor

Who is Rylee Arnold?

Rylee has dancing in her blood, and not only was she previously a pro on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, but her sister is fellow DWTS pro Lindsey Arnold.

The professional dancer is originally from Provo, Utah, and though she has been dancing all his life, this is her first season as a pro on DWTS.

Who has Harry Jowsey dated?

Harry's first brush with fame came when he won the debut season of Australia's reality dating show Heartbreak Island, after which he was also part of the cast of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

While on the show, he formed a relationship with co-star Francesca Farago, though the two split after a year of dating in June 2020, and Francesca has since gotten engaged to TikToker Jesse Sullivan.

Since his time on Too Hot to Handle, Harry has also been romantically linked to stars like Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, Madison Wyborny, and even Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen and former pal Khloé Kardashian, though none have ever been confirmed.

