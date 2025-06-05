Ariana Madix's fashion moments on Love Island USA: Where to shop her exact outfits

We're in those early, delicious days of the seventh season of Love Island USA. These are the episodes I love, watching the islanders figure each other out as friendships are formed and situationships are situated.

And back for the new season of the Peacock show is Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, my girl who came out on top after Scandoval - Tom who? She's made her moment last much longer than ex Tom Sandoval's, who didn't exactly come off strong following Celebrity Traitors US.

I'm breaking down the best of Ariana's island looks, from the exact products she wears to more affordable alternatives.

I'll be updating this article to include the latest looks from Ariana.

Ariana is so much more than being a former cast member of Vanderpump Rules, and her return for the seventh season of Love Island USA proves that.

© Peacock Ariana is fire on Love Island USA in custom-made gown by Taylor Cox

Filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, Ariana is the overseer of the villa, the one to keep an eye on the islanders, throw in some steamy games and be the one to gather them to the fire pit to reveal who is dumped from the island. And with that, the 39-year-old serves some seriously hot looks and outfits, with Ariana's fashion being as much talked about as who is grafting, who is sneaking and who has the receipts.

I'll be rounding up my favorite looks of Ariana's and tracking down where you can shop the best Love Island USA fashion - keep scrolling and get shopping.

Ariana Madix's Love Island looks - shop the best outfits

© Peacock Ariana's little black dress Ariana showed off her incredible gym-honed physique on episode one in this AREA crystal embellished mini dress, on sale for $767. Honestly, girl looked good in that villa with her mermaid hair and glowing skin! I've tried to track down a lookalike but it's such a unique dress, there isn't many. I do think this embellished dress from Lulus could fit the bill - it's most certainly a va-va-voom dress.



© Peacock Ariana's yellow crochet two piece It's not just the islanders who wear stylish co-ords, Ariana does too and this sunny yellow two piece is so perfect for summer vacations and festivals. Her two-piece is by Eliya The Label, and is no longer available, but I've done the work to find a suitable alternative. Anthropologie is your go-to, with the brand's Crochet Maxi Skirt, $88. It comes in citron, a close match to Ariana's. There's no matching top, but there's a cute crochet swim top that would pair stylishly for $84, also in yellow.