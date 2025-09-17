Martha Stewart, 84, reveals dating update as she admits many people 'slid into her DMs' over thirst traps

Leave it to Martha Stewart to drive the boys crazy at any age! The home and lifestyle guru stopped by the Fourth Hour of TODAY, aka TODAY with Jenna & Friends, co-hosted on Wednesday, September 17 by Jenna Bush Hager and guest Rosie Perez. While she primarily joined the show to discuss her new skincare line, Elm Biosciences, conversation of course turned to her own radiance at 84, her thoughts on aging, and whether she was making her way into the dating pool at the moment.

"Elm Biosciences, which is a beautiful serum and a supplement, so we're working from the inside out to give you the most beautiful skin for the rest of your lives," she explained, stating it was for "all ages" and they had "over 600 dermatologists" on their board, part of her philosophy of not calling it "anti-aging" but "gracefully aging."

As Rosie, 61, and Jenna, 43, praised her "amazing" skin, Jenna joked: "I want what you're having," with Martha then promising them each samples. "I'm very interested in aging gracefully. I continue to work every single day, seven days a week. But I think with the population, the way that it's going, more than 50% of America is going to be over the age of 65 in a couple more years. And we have to help everybody not only look good, but also be good."

Espousing her idea of keeping her diet, exercise and mental health in check, she explained her idea of taking away "a lot of that confusion." Jenna then brought up Martha's summer of "thirst traps," with the screen flashing to the DIY entrepreneur's selfies on social media flaunting her new skincare products and all glammed up.

"Ooh, Martha!" the Do the Right Thing actress exclaimed, to which she cheekily responded: "Look at me!" Mom-of-three Jenna continued: "Martha, what is happening? Now, who's slid into your DMs because of these traps," to which she replied, after a knowing giggle: "Lots of people," but when asked if she was dating anybody "special," she confirmed she wasn't.

© Instagram Martha Stewart is launching a new skincare line, but it was her own skin that got TODAY with Jenna & Friends talking

"But I've lots of friends," she added. "And my friends keep me happy." When posing on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue back in 2023, at the age of 81, Martha attributed her good looks to remaining as healthy as can be well into her 80s. "My hair is nice, and my skin is good," she told the New York Times. "As for filters, forget it. I keep my facial appointments with Mario Badescu. I've done that once a month religiously for 40-something years."

As for her physique: "I had two months, basically, to make sure I felt good enough about the way I look. If I'd thought my waist was too big, or that I was too wobbly, I wouldn't have done it. But after working in Pilates three times a week, I thought I could. Also, I went to the tanning booth and had a very light spray tan, something I've never done."

© Getty Images The DIY entrepreneur became the oldest woman to grace the Swimsuit Issue cover at the age of 81

Although, when it came to the concept of flirting, Martha was "not shy," quipping: "Oh, do I. Of course I do. I'm not shy. I find certain men very attractive. If I am at a social event, I will make sure that I talk to those very attractive men."