Taylor Swift goes all in for Travis Kelce with 'very supportive' private move

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may just be NFL royalty at this point. Their two-year long relationship has made the Kansas City Chiefs an even bigger household name than it already was, which is saying a lot given their NFL influence thanks to their stacked roster, impeccable track record and history-making plays. And their accomplishments are being celebrated and documented in the new ESPN docuseries The Kingdom, featuring Travis, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Andy Reid and more.

The 35-year-old Chiefs tight end's many exploits with his team, particularly noted over their 2024 season, are captured in the upcoming series, all six episodes of which arrived on ESPN+ and Disney+ on August 14. And, thanks to her incredible popularity and notoriety as one of the team's biggest fans over the past season, Taylor's image and likeness is featured in moments as well.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and more of the Chiefs are being spotlighted in the new ESPN docuseries "The Kingdom"

As it turns out, though, the fiercely private global pop sensation was all in on her boyfriend's new series, and approved her appearances in it as well, with director Kristen Lappas saying she was "very supportive" in a conversation with press, per People. In fact, she explained that the singer "approved all of her image and likeness" in the docuseries, although they did not try to get an interview from her due to their desire to place more focus on the team itself and their immediate family.

Chiefs CMO and Foolish Club Studios COO Lara Krug emphasized as much by telling reporters that "point was always about the Chiefs and the family," with Taylor being highlighted as a "big fan," adding: "Now you see her in the way that I think is how she wanted to be seen, which is as a fan of the community."

Presented by State Farm and produced by Words + Pictures in collaboration with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Foolish Club Studios, the six-episode docuseries explores, per a press release, the team's "indelible and distinctive place in the NFL's landscape for more than six decades of history while offering an exclusive, revealing chronicle of the team's extraordinary 2024 season."

© Instagram As it turns out, Taylor Swift is just as "supportive" of her boyfriend's new move as you'd expect

The docuseries will take a look at the team's winning 2024 season, ending with a 15-2 record, which resulted in them making the Super Bowl once again as defending champions and hoping to earn the magical "three-peat." However, it ended with a crushing defeat as they were taken down by the Philadelphia Eagles, who earned their first Super Bowl victory since Super Bowl LII seven years prior, their second ever win.

© Getty Images The singer has been in the bleachers cheering her partner on at several of his games, including two Super Bowls now

Director Kristen Lappas added in the release: "The Chiefs' modern-day dynasty has been one of the most incredible stories in sports over the last several years. Getting the chance to embed with the team last season while exploring the entire history of the franchise – a saga of euphoric highs and devastating lows – was a tremendous opportunity. Ultimately, the real magic and heart of the series comes from the players, coaches, and executives who trusted us; their candor shows fans how the dynasty came to be, and why the Chiefs are such a singular organization."

© Getty Images "This series is a tribute to everyone who has helped shape the Kansas City Chiefs over the past six decades."

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt offered: "This series is a tribute to everyone who has helped shape the Kansas City Chiefs over the past six decades — from my father's vision to the players and coaches who pursue greatness each season. We were proud to open our doors to share the full scope of what Chiefs Kingdom means, on the field and beyond."