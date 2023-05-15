Martha Stewart, 81, wows in sun-soaked swimsuit photos in age-defying Sports Illustrated shoot

Martha Stewart has been unveiled as one of the four cover girls for Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue. And at the age of 81, she's the oldest model to have ever graced the cover!

For the surprising photoshoot, celebrity chef Martha jetted off to the Dominican Republic. She was snapped by photographer Ruven Afanador who perfectly managed to capture the grandmother's ageless beauty.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that's pretty good, I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated," Martha told the magazine.

"And I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic."

The author is usually photographed in the kitchen

She went on to say: "Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age."

In the pictures – which were shared online – the award-winning television host modelled a dazzling array of figure-flattering swimsuits. From metallic, zip-up numbers, to flaming red plunging one-pieces, the lifestyle guru posed up an absolute storm.

Martha floors fans with her ageless looks

For the sun-soaked photoshoot, Martha rocked an array of eye-catching accessories. In the jewellery department, she made a case for glitzy earrings and snaking choker necklaces. Elsewhere, Martha nailed retro glam with a pair of large, white rectangular sunglasses. Stunning!

Martha – who previously modelled for the likes of Chanel – put on an age-defying display as she frolicked on the pristine beaches surrounded by a trio of chestnut horses. In a separate photo, the much-loved star channelled her inner beach babe as she topped up her tan on the sandy shoreline.

The lifestyle guru at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

This isn't the first time the homemaker has showcased her ageless appearance. Back in April, Martha floored fans with a new snapshot of herself showing off her chic new haircut.

The 81-year-old looked incredible in the photo, with a defined jaw and ultra-smooth skin, prompting the mogul's followers to heap praise on all aspects of her appearance, with one writing: "Girl whatever lift you did on your eyes is pretty darn good really showing off those arched brows!" to which another fan responded: "Eyes, hell. What about her neck? I'm officially jealous."

Another said: "I can't believe you are 81 years old, girl you look amazing!!! What are your secrets?" while a fourth follower demanded: "What the [expletive] are you doing? How are you looking this amazing?"

Sharing a glimpse inside her routine, Martha responded: "Eating very well. Pilates three times a week. Horseback ride once a week. No smoking. Little drinking. Green juice daily."

