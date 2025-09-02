All the celebrities who have left the U.S. for political reasons

During Donald Trump's nine months in office, many celebrities have shared that they have left or are planning to leave the United States for political reasons. The heightened tension in the country is not just impacting regular folks, but some of the biggest stars too. While their lives are often secluded to mansions in California or penthouse apartments in New York, the vibes of the United States have forced many celebrities to reconsider their home address.

Since Trump was sworn into office in January, a record number of Americans applied for British citizenship, per the UK Home Office. The Spanish immigration services reported in December 2024, it saw over 300% more American clients book consultations to obtain visas to the country. And disgruntled Americans from every state are also applying for Irish citizenship and Canadian citizenship en masse.

So, whether you want to leave or are happy where you are, find out which celebrities have fled the U.S. due to political reasons.

1/ 6 © FilmMagic The couple purchased a home in the Cotswolds Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi During a July conversation at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Ellen revealed she and Portia's decision to leave the U.S. was political. "We got here the day before the election," Ellen explained, referencing Trump's win."We woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we’re like, 'We're staying here.'"

2/ 6 © WireImage Rosie now lives in Dublin Rosie O'Donnell In March, comedian Rosie O'Donnell confirmed she left the United States with her 12-year-old child Clay. The two now live in Ireland. "I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are," Rosie said in a TikTok video at the time.

3/ 6 © Getty Images The Game of Thrones actress lives in West London Sophie Turner While Sophie's ex-husband, Joe Jonas, is American, Sophie officially moved back to the UK last fall. The decision wasn't entirely political – the Brit missed her home country – the atmosphere of the U.S. did add to her list of reasons to move too. "The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on," Sophie told Harper's Bazaar in October 2024.. "After the Uvalde shooting, I knew it was time to get the fuck out of there."

4/ 6 © FilmMagic Sharon is very outspoken politically. Sharon Stone The 67-year-old actress has not confirmed she officially left the United States, but fans wouldn't be surprised if she did. Last summer, Sharon made headlines when she announced she would probably buy a home in Italy and move out of the country if Trump won. "We have to stop and think about who we choose for government and if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself," Sharon said about Trump during the Torino Film Festival. "You know, Italy has seen fascism. Italy has seen these things, you guys. And you understand what happens. You have seen this before."

5/ 6 © Getty Images The Olympic diver won his first medal in 1976 Greg Louganis Greg Louganis, the Olympic diver who won four gold medals for the United States, announced to Facebook on Friday that he moved to Panama. In the lengthy post, Greg wrote about his decision: "I get to discover 'Who is Greg Louganis?' Without the distraction and noise from outside. At least this is my goal, and hey, I may not find that."