Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All the celebrities who have left the U.S. for political reasons
Subscribe
All the celebrities who have left the U.S. for political reasons

All the celebrities who have left the U.S. for political reasons

After Donald Trump took office in January, a record number of Americans have sought citizenship in other countries. Here are some celebrities who have fled the U.S.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are seen as RH Celebrates The Unveiling of RH San Francisco© Getty Images for RH
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

During Donald Trump's nine months in office, many celebrities have shared that they have left or are planning to leave the United States for political reasons. The heightened tension in the country is not just impacting regular folks, but some of the biggest stars too. While their lives are often secluded to mansions in California or penthouse apartments in New York, the vibes of the United States have forced many celebrities to reconsider their home address.

Since Trump was sworn into office in January, a record number of Americans applied for British citizenship, per the UK Home Office. The Spanish immigration services reported in December 2024, it saw over 300% more American clients book consultations to obtain visas to the country. And disgruntled Americans from every state are also applying for Irish citizenship and Canadian citizenship en masse.

So, whether you want to leave or are happy where you are, find out which celebrities have fled the U.S. due to political reasons.

1/6

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, VH1 Big in '04 - Backstage and Audience© FilmMagic

The couple purchased a home in the Cotswolds

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

During a July conversation at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Ellen revealed she and Portia's decision to leave the U.S. was political.

"We got here the day before the election," Ellen explained, referencing Trump's win."We woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we’re like, 'We're staying here.'"

2/6

Rosie O'Donnell attends the "Burlesque: The Musical" World Premiere© WireImage

Rosie now lives in Dublin

Rosie O'Donnell

In March, comedian Rosie O'Donnell confirmed she left the United States with her 12-year-old child Clay. The two now live in Ireland.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are," Rosie said in a TikTok video at the time.

3/6

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026© Getty Images

The Game of Thrones actress lives in West London

Sophie Turner

While Sophie's ex-husband, Joe Jonas, is American, Sophie officially moved back to the UK last fall. The decision wasn't entirely political – the Brit missed her home country – the atmosphere of the U.S. did add to her list of reasons to move too.

"The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on," Sophie told Harper's Bazaar in October 2024.. "After the Uvalde shooting, I knew it was time to get the fuck out of there."

4/6

Sharon Stone attends Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Nobody 2"© FilmMagic

Sharon is very outspoken politically.

Sharon Stone

The 67-year-old actress has not confirmed she officially left the United States, but fans wouldn't be surprised if she did. Last summer, Sharon made headlines when she announced she would probably buy a home in Italy and move out of the country if Trump won.

"We have to stop and think about who we choose for government and if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself," Sharon said about Trump during the Torino Film Festival. "You know, Italy has seen fascism. Italy has seen these things, you guys. And you understand what happens. You have seen this before."

5/6

Greg Louganis attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Strange Darling"© Getty Images

The Olympic diver won his first medal in 1976

Greg Louganis

Greg Louganis, the Olympic diver who won four gold medals for the United States, announced to Facebook on Friday that he moved to Panama. 

In the lengthy post, Greg wrote about his decision: "I get to discover 'Who is Greg Louganis?' Without the distraction and noise from outside. At least this is my goal, and hey, I may not find that."

6/6

Jimmy Kimmel attends "Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride" Broadway Opening Night© Getty Images

Jimmy is a father of four kids

Jimmy Kimmel

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! announced on an episode of The Sarah Silverman Podcast that he got Italian citizenship due to the current political climate in the U.S.

"What's going on is ... as bad as you thought it was gonna be, it's so much worse. It's just unbelievable," Jimmy said. "I feel like it's probably even worse than [Donald Trump] would like it to be."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More