'I am extremely sad' – Celebrities react to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancellation

CBS announced yesterday that The Late Show will come to an end in May 2026 after 33 years on air. On last night's show, host Stephen Colbert broke the news to his audience.

"It's not just the end of the show, it is the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced, this is all just going away," Stephen said. "Let me tell you, it is a fantastic job. I wish someone else was getting it. And it is a job I am looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months."

Stephen's tenure on The Late Show is marked by critical acclaim, high ratings, and a deep cultural impact. Known for his sharp political satire and heartfelt moments, he has become a defining voice in American late-night television, particularly during turbulent political times.

© Getty Images The Late Show has been nominated for 13 Emmys

During the announcement, Stephen remained upbeat, celebrities who reacted to the shocking news were a bit more curt. Here are a few of their reactions.

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller, the Severance director and frequent guest on The Late Show wrote to X: "Sorry to hear @CBS is cancelling one of the best shows they have. Wishing all the people who work so hard on that show all the best."

Adam Scott

© CBS via Getty Images Adam Scott made regular appearances on the show

Adam Scott, the Parks and Recreation actor, commented on an Instagram post announcing the decision: "Love you Stephen. This is absolute *expletive* and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of the show."

Stephen King

The prolific author, Stephen King, posted to X: "Colbert canceled? Please tell me it's a joke."

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen's comrade in the late-night business, Jimmy Kimmel, shared to Instagram: "Love you, Stephen. *Expletive* you and all your Sheldons, CBS."

© Getty Images Stephen and Jimmy are friends outside of Hollywood

Seth Meyers

Maybe this move means Seth and Stephen can hang out more

Another late night host, Seth Meyers, wrote to his Instagram story about the cancellation. His message was both heartfelt and funny, just like a good host.

"For as great a comedian and host he is, [Stephen] is an even better person," Seth said. "I'm going to miss having him on TV every night but I'm excited he can no longer use the excuse that he's 'too busy to hang out' with me."

Rachel Zegler

© Instagram Rachel Zegler made her solo late night debut on The Late Show

The Snow White actress echoed many of our feelings when she commented on the Instagram post about the decision: "I am extremely sad. I adore you, Stephen." The comment has over 4,500 likes.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang, the Saturday Night Live star reacted to the news the same day he hosted his Las Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles.

© CBS via Getty Images Bowen said The Late show gave "comedians and people in the industry something to aspire to"

"It's so tragic," Bowen said. "Late night TV is one of the only ways we have of processing the news in a way that is tangible and beautiful and funny, and the people who have hosted these shows are at the top of their game. I think it's a really dark day."

Katie Couric

© Instagram In an Instagram post, Katie wrote: "[Stephen] is thoughtful, erudite and insightful."

Journalist, Katie Couric, commented on an Instagram post about the cancellation: "I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you [Stephen]."

Jimmy Fallon

The host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, wrote to his Instagram story: "Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it. I really thought I'd ride this out with him for years to come. I'm sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he's really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years, going back to The Colbert Report, and I'm sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant.”

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Stephen is friendly with all the late night hosts

Andy Cohen

While appearing on the Las Culturistas Culture Awards red carpet, Andy Cohen told Deadline: "I'm stunned. He's one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show."