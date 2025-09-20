Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sophia Loren's most iconic looks as she turns 91
Subscribe
Sophia Loren's most iconic looks as she turns 91

Sophia Loren's most iconic looks as she turns 91

The 91-year-old Oscar winning actress is known for her incredible looks, relaxed attitude, and her enduring sense of style

Italian Actress Sophia Loren receives the keys of the city of Florence on June 5, 2021 in Palazo Vecchio in Florence, Italy© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sophia Loren turns 91 today after a legendary career. The Italian actress broke into Hollywood in 1958 when she starred in Desire Under the Elms with Anthony Perkins. Sophia went on to become one of the most popular actresses in the world. In 1960, she became the first ever performer to win an Oscar for a non-English language performance, for the film Two Women. Sophia is a mom-of-two, to Carlo Ponti Jr., 56, and Edoardo Ponti, 52. The actress' last acting role was the 2020 film The Life Ahead, which was directed by her youngest son.

Sophia's personal life is just as iconic as her professional one. When she was just 16, Sophia married Carlo Ponti, who was 22 years older than her at 37. He had long been separated from his wife but was not legally divorced  because it was illegal in Italy, and the pair struck up a romance.

During the first few years of their relationship, Sophia also had a tumultuous affair with co-star Cary Grant but in 1957 at the age of 23 she and Carlo wed by proxy – because he was still not divorced – with two male attorneys taking their place in Mexico. They lived in Hollywood for three years under the threat of being charged with bigamy if they returned to Italy.

In 1962 the pair chose to annul their marriage, and moved to France, along with Carlo's estranged wife Giuliana Fiastri, with whom he had two children, so that Carlo and Giuliana could legally divorce. In 1966 Sophia and Carlo then married again, and welcomed their sons. The two were together until his death in 2007 at the age of 94.

As Sophia celebrates this huge birthday, here are seven of her most iconic looks.

1/8

Sophia Loren posing outdoors in a red spaghetti strap dress and a diamond necklace © Getty

Sophia had a difficult childhood

Until age 14, the actress was a skinny child and considered an ugly duckling. Her nicknames were "The Stick" and "Toothpick."

2/8

Picture taken on April 9, 1966 at Bougival, near Paris, showing Italian actress Sophia Loren and Italian film producer Carlo Ponti smiling after theit wedding ceremony.© Getty Images

Sophia and her husband had an age-gap marriage

Sophia's husband Carlo was two years older than her mother. Carlo was an Italian film producer and is credited with reinvigorating and popularizing Italian cinema post-World War II.

3/8

Sophia Loren in a scene from the movie "The River Girl"© Getty Images

She started her career in pageantry

Sofia participated in her first beauty pageant at the age of 15. Being one of the contestants at the 1950 Miss Italia competition, she earned the second place and was awarded "Miss Eleganza." In 2010, Sophia crowned the 71st Miss Italia pageant winner.

4/8

Sophia Loren during 63rd Annual Academy Awards© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Sophia received an honorary Oscar

In 1991, Sophia received an Honorary Academy Award for her lifetime contributions to cinema. To the ceremony, she wore a beaded black gown paired with a black shawl. That same year, Julia Roberts was nominated for her work in Pretty Woman.

5/8

Sophia Loren poses with sons Edoardo (left) and Carlo (right)© Getty

Sophia is a proud mom of two sons

Carlo is an acclaimed conductor, having worked at the Conductor's Institute in Connecticut, under the direction of Harold Farberman from 1994–96, in Los Angeles from 1997-99, before returning to Europe to work for the Russian National Orchestra from 2000 to 2018.

Edoardo is a producer and director; his first film, Between Strangers, also starred his mother Sophia Loren as well as Mira Sorvino, Gérard Depardieu, Pete Postlethwaite, and Malcolm McDowell, and premiered at Venice Film Festival.

6/8

Sophia Loren in 1970

Sophia is a Grammy winner

In 2004, Sophia won the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children for her work in "Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus" along with former US President Bill Clinton and former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev.

7/8

Sophia Loren on the red carpet © Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Sophia loves glasses

Sophia was the first celebrity to have an eyewear eyeglasses brand. The collection is specifically designed for women over 40, embodying timeless elegance and sophistication.

8/8

Sophia Loren in sparkly dress and tinted glasses© Getty

Sophia is Drew Barrymore's godmother

The actress is Drew Barrymore's godmother. Sophia served as a mentor and role model, with Drew spending summers at her ranch during her formative years. Sophia is friends with Drew's other godmother, Anna Strasberg.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More