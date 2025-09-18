Inside Jada Pinkett Smith's new life away from the spotlight including quiet updates with Will Smith

Newly 54-year-old Jada Pinkett Smith has embraced a new life away from the spotlight. Following a very public start to the 2020s, including the "entanglement" allegations with August Alsina, the slap heard around the world involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, the release of her memoir Worthy, and the bombshell revelation that she and Will have been separated since 2016, the actress has taken a pause from the limelight and lived a quieter life.

While more averse to social media than many other A-list celebrities, Jada has eschewed the concept even more so since the start of 2025. Her last few social media posts happened to be in February, when she showed off her icy blonde new hairdo and shouted out her kids Willow and Jaden Smith for their appearances at the Grammy Awards.

That has also extended to her professional life. Jada's last on-screen appearance was in 2021's The Matrix Resurrections. And in 2023, she served as the narrator and executive producer on the docudrama African Queens, her first project since the release of her memoir and since she and Will, 56, spoke of their marriage and how it had changed.

The couple, however, have remained part of each other's lives. They live close by, although in separate homes, and have been spotted cheerfully hanging out in recent months in California. Jada also joined her family members in supporting the Men in Black star at Coachella last year, and a month after, she made her last red carpet appearance at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Los Angeles, joining Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith.

In September of last year, just a few days before her 53rd birthday, she joined her daughter at the debut of her line with Moncler in Shanghai, wearing one of her designs. And she has continued to make social media appearances in photos courtesy of her family, most recently in a hilarious snap shared by Will in March with the rest of the family, including his first wife Sheree Zampino.

However, the former couple are quietly continuing their partnership, at least professionally, behind the scenes. Earlier this month, it was revealed that their joint entertainment company, Westbrook, had signed a first look deal with Paramount. The partnership is expected to produce big budget films based on existing IP, which will star Will and be produced by Jada, hoping to start more franchises.

A few projects have already been announced by Paramount as part of the deal, one being titled Sugar Bandits, a thriller based on Chuck Hogan's 2010 book, Devils in Exile: A Novel. Another is titled Rabbit Hole, set to be written by one of the Dune films' screenwriters Jon Spaihts. The projects will mark some of Jada's first production work in nearly two years, not including the company's other previously-created properties like Will's films Emancipation and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.