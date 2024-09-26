Sophia Loren's appearance in 90th birthday video leaves fans lost for words

Sophia Loren was treated to a beautiful surprise to ring in her 90th birthday and the video shared by fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, sparked a major reaction from fans.

The Armani Instagram page posted a clip from the icon's birthday dinner, during which she was serenaded.

Elated and taken aback by the attention, Sophia covered her eyes and smiled, before clapping at the dinner table.

WATCH: Sophia Loren celebrates her 90th birthday and looks amazing

Wearing a dazzling, white outfit from the Giorgio Armani Privé collection, Sophia looked every inch the superstar that she is.

She teamed her look with perfectly, blowdried hair and Sophia was dripping in diamonds and jewelry.

© SOPA Images Sophia embraces natural aging

"A very special 90th birthday celebration for Sophia Loren," read the caption to the clip, before fans weighed in on her appearance.

Many were lost for words and added applause and red, heart emojis, while others said she looked "incredible."

© Getty Sophia in 'The Millionairess'

Many couldn't believe she was 90 and said she would forever be immortalized as "the most gorgeous woman."

Giorgio also shared photos of him and Sophia from the pinnacle of her career with him planting a kiss on her cheek. Anther showed Sophia gently placing her head on the designer's shoulder.

The photos were accompanied by a caption on her birthday on September 20, that read: “Dear Sophia, with my warmest wishes for such an important birthday. ⁣

"I am with you from afar. ⁣I hope to hug you again soon. Giorgio Armani."

Fans are delighted to see Sophia looking so well after she suffered a fall a year ago inside her home in Switzerland.

At the time, she sustained multiple fractures to her hip, and a serious fracture to her femur which resulted in surgery, after she slipped and fell in her bathroom.

© Sasha Alexander Sophia with son Edoardo and daughter-in-law Sasha Alexander, and grandchildren Leonardo and Lucia

Following the incident, Sophia's representative shared a statement on her behalf in which she thanked fans for their concern but said she would recover with rehabilitation and some time off.

Sophia has been candid about aging and previously confessed she never thought she would live as long as she has.

© Getty Sophia in the 1958 picture 'The Key'

"When I was 20, I didn't think that one day I would live to 80, but you do. You think, 'My god, all this time went by? I can't believe it,'" she told W Magazine.

As for turning 90, Sophia previously told AARP: The Magazine: "When I look in the mirror, I cheer for myself. I don't ask, 'Are you great?' or 'Are you beautiful?' No! It's how I feel inside, how secure I am, how happy I am. That's what matters."