Zac Efron looks completely unrecognizable on romantic Italian holiday

Zac Efron was spotted wearing a new bleached blonde hairstyle on Thursday during a holiday in Italy with friends, including Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev. Nina recently split with pro snowboarder Shaun White, the former couple ended their engagement after five years of dating. Zac looked relaxed and tanned as he sunned his buff body on a lavish yacht, sporting a pair of black swim trunks and a gold chain around his neck. Nina was pictured alongside him in several photos wearing a black cut-out swimsuit. The 37-year-old actor was pictured in photos shared by PageSix laughing and chatting with friends, sitting on a surf board in the water at one point, and having a quick shower on the yacht.

Zac has been holidaying with a group of A-list celebrity friends including Nina, Miles Teller and Chace Crawford.

The actor was also spotted showing off his new hairstyle in one of Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh’s Instagram posts. Keleigh posted a carousel of pics of the group on holiday.

© Instagram Zac Efron on vacation with friends

Zac is no stranger to dramatic makeovers, and his appearance has changed significantly since he first appeared on our screens as Troy Bolton in High School Musical. He debuted a new look back in May while filming the upcoming film Judgement Day.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Zac posed with a crew member while sporting a noticeably bulked up physique and a fake sunset tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

Zac posing with crew member on set

He wore a tight, bloodstained tank top and black jeans, and sported, most surprisingly, salt and pepper hair.

In 2022, he revealed that his jawline transformation was the result of a serious injury. In an interview with Men's Health, he shared that he slipped while running through his house in his socks, hit a granite fountain, and shattered his jaw.

© Instagram Zac Efron with younger brother Dylan

The accident caused his facial muscles to grow unnaturally large as they overcompensated during recovery. "It was funny," Zac said at the time. "It sucks. I almost died, but sure, let's joke about it."

In December 2020, the actor even tried out a mini mullet hairstyle after his visit to attaboy hair salon in Kent Town, Australia.

But while Zac's physical transformations may grab headlines, they're often rooted in deep preparation for his movie roles. From Baywatch to The Iron Claw, he's shown a clear willingness to push himself both physically and emotionally to bring characters to life.